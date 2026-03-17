Spider-Man: Brand New Day Unveils First Look At Villain (Likely Sadie Sink)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day just revealed a chilling look at a new villain, seemingly played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Marvel Studios is laying the groundwork for Spider-Man 4's trailer by scattering snippets from the first look at Brand New Day across social media. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the debut trailer for the Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel for some time. That anticipation is, in part, to finally get a look at Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in the MCU, who has been rumored to play the X-Men's Jean Grey, but that is still unconfirmed.

A new teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released online ahead of the trailer's debut on Wednesday, March 17, offering the first look at a mysterious hooded character. The unknown foe was teased as a villain, with the word "threat" heard over the clip, and all signs point to this being Sadie Sink's character.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios hasn't revealed the first official look at Sadie Sink's MCU character, but this mystery villain's dark jacket and yellow hoodie resemble a set photo of the Stranger Things star captured behind the scenes of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Brand New Day villain is standing in an apartment in front of some advanced technology, which some have theorized in Peter Parker's humble abode that was glimpsed briefly in the final moments of No Way Home.

Marvel Studios

The quick snippet indicates that this hooded villain is orchestrating an explosion at what appears to be a prison. The shot seems to come from the movie's production in Basingstoke, U.K., in which an armored tank charged toward a Damage Control-guarded prison, and the wall was destroyed, opening the doors to a prison break.

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31 with a stacked cast that includes Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, Sadie Sink, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

The full Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser can be seen below:

Here's Why Sadie Sink Is Blowing Up a Prison in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

As much of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's production happened on location, with the U.K. doubling for New York City, fans caught glimpses of this prison-based action sequence across last year. The scene looks to be the culmination of a tank chase through the Big Apple building to the escape of Michael Mando's Scorpion.

Recently, scooper Daniel Richtman shed some light on the prison break, confirming that Brand New Day will continue a boring MCU villain trend. He reported that Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Jon Bernthal's Punisher will team up to fight "mind-controlled Damage Control agents" conducting the break.

There have been reports that Sadie Sink's character has mind control powers and may even be playing the X-Men icon Jean Grey, setting her up for the mutant-centric reboot coming in Phase 7. That said, it's tough to tell why a mutant hero would be Spider-Man's latest foe, let alone be looking to cause a prison break.

Interestingly, Richtman also recently claimed that Sink's character has a "close relationship" with the Punisher in Brand New Day (via MCU Film News). Perhaps the Punisher aimed to use his new friend's mind control powers to get criminals like Scorpion out of prison so they can face his own brand of justice.

Sink's character and her explosive goals may have more to do with her feud with the Department of Damage Control (DODC) than anything else. The DODC is reportedly hunting mutants in Brand New Day, with Sink's character among them, possibly making the prison break more of a message: Stay away, or else.

Learn more about all the major villains reportedly in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.