Warner Bros. Unveils First Official 2026 DCEU Movie Posters

Warner Bros. just unveiled fresh official posters for several DCEU films, bringing back amazing memories for fans. These titles covered a full decade of live-action DC stories on the big screen. They all arrived before James Gunn and Peter Safran rebooted the brand under DC Studios in 2025. The studio still treats them as a major part of its library, and the latest posters prove this.

These official posters are part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s new Summer of Travel promotion. The campaign reimagines each movie as a vintage travel postcard. Every design turns a key location from the film into a holiday spot, finished with retro colors and old tourism slogans like "Visit Beautiful Themyscira." Nine fan-favorite DCEU titles made the cut, and the posters each got are absolutely gorgeous.

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment rolled out the promotion to mark the start of summer. The studio is offering the featured movies at a discount on digital retailers through June 1. The lineup pulls in some of the studio’s biggest DC films of the last ten years, and each poster plays on a location fans already know well.

Warner Bros. Posters Released for DCEU Films

Probably the most important film from the DCEU era, Man of Steel also received a poster from Warner Bros. The film started the whole DCEU in 2013. Zack Snyder directed it, and Henry Cavill played Clark Kent in his first outing as Superman.

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The poster skips the hero entirely and shows off Metropolis instead. The Daily Planet globe tops one of the towers, while the rest of the skyline stretches out behind it under a pale morning sky.

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Suicide Squad wasn’t left out either, receiving its own colourful poster. The film introduced Task Force X to the screen in 2016 under director David Ayer. Margot Robbie debuted as Harley Quinn, with Will Smith as Deadshot and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. The poster for this one features a moody green swamp at sunset with a crocodile gliding through the water. This could be a clear nod to Killer Croc. A distant skyline and a tall radio tower can also be seen breaking the horizon.

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Wonder Woman's poster is one of the prettiest of the bunch. The film arrived in 2017 with Patty Jenkins directing and Gal Gadot in the title role. The film features Themyscira, the hidden island home of the Amazons. The poster celebrates this island as a travel hotspot. Its slogan reads "Visit Beautiful Themyscira, Home of the Amazons," set above cliffs, waterfalls, and a pale stone city.

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2018 hit, Aquaman, directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, also received a piece of artwork. Long before the throne of Atlantis, Arthur grew up at his father’s lighthouse in Amnesty Bay. The poster picks that quiet coastal home as its destination. In the artwork, a full moon hangs over the lighthouse, and the slogan invites fans to "Explore Majestic Amnesty Bay."

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The DCEU's R-rated corner didn’t miss out on the action either. Birds of Prey, which followed Harley after her split from the Joker, also got a poster. Margot Robbie returned to the role for the 2020 film from director Cathy Yan. The story runs all over Gotham, including Ace Chemicals, the plant tied to Harley’s origin. The poster turns that grimy factory into a tourist stop. A pink river of chemical sludge flows from the factory, while pink birds float through the air, with darker Gotham buildings in the background. The slogan for this poster promises "You’ll Have a Blast in Gotham," which probably won't be the case.

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Another Wonder Woman film was given its own poster, too. Wonder Woman 1984 jumped the hero forward several decades for its 2020 sequel, again under Patty Jenkins with Gal Gadot leading. Much of the action plays out in Washington, D.C., during the Reagan-era 1980s. The poster makes the capital its postcard. The Washington Monument rises over the reflecting pool at sunset, with the Capitol dome glowing in the purple haze behind it.

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The Suicide Squad gave James Gunn his first DC movie in 2021, a harder, R-rated take on the team with a fresh cast, and Warner Bros. has recognized the entry in its fresh set of posters. Idris Elba led the squad as Bloodsport, alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and John Cena’s Peacemaker. The mission places them on Corto Maltese, a fictional island nation. The poster sells that island as a beach getaway, complete with a palm tree, golden sand, and a lone helicopter over the bay.

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Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom received a poster as well. The film closed out the DCEU in 2023, with James Wan and Jason Momoa both back for the sequel. The plot sends Arthur deep below the surface in search of a sunken kingdom. The poster matches that underwater theme with the slogan "Discover Ancient Treasures" across the top.

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Warner Bros. made an interesting addition to the lineup. Joker stands a little apart from the other films that received posters. Todd Phillips made it as a standalone story in 2019, outside the connected DCEU continuity, with Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor for the role. The poster picks the now-famous concrete staircase Arthur dances down in Gotham. Streetlamps line the long climb, and the slogan says "Put On a Happy Face."