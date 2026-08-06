HBO Alters Harry Potter Series Footage Following Backlash

HBO reworked a piece of its upcoming Harry Potter reboot, months after the footage was first released online. The streamer debuted the series' trailer in March, offering fans their first glimpse of the adaptation of J.K. Rowling's books, likely mapped out across seven seasons. Reaction was polarizing, with viewers sounding off on the new take and Rowling's involvement ahead of its Christmas premiere. One particular gripe from that original trailer apparently struck a nerve hard enough the company changed it ahead of the show's December 25 release on HBO and HBO Max.

When HBO released the first teaser for Harry Potter this year, the response was swift and largely negative. Fans flooded social media comparing the murky, blue-grey palette to the warm, golden glow of the 2001 original, with many asking where the color of Hogwarts had gone. That criticism appears to have caused a creative shift. HBO's new promo, "The Best is Yet to Come," which aired before Episode 7 of House of the Dragon Season 3, shows a noticeably different grade across nearly every returning shot.

HBO

Take the moment with Harry (Dominic McLaughlin), Ron (Alastair Stout), and Hermione (Arabella Stanton) at Hogwarts: the March teaser cast the trio in shadows, while the new promo lightens the scene, making them, the staircase, and the flags more visible.

HBO

The Great Hall shot, showing the new first-years being led in for the Sorting Ceremony, tells a similar story; the chandeliers are now much brighter, and there are more details in the light.

HBO

Even Snape (Paapa Essiedu) picks up richer contrast and warmer highlights in his wand-lit scene, though, in this case, the adjustments aren't as noticeable.

HBO

Dumbledore (John Lithgow), tuning fork in hand, was already given a relatively bright scene at this moment, but even so, the new HBO footage adjusted the lighting to match the fresh visual language.

HBO

McGonagall (Janet McTeer) gets a similar boost; her scene now presents her and the background in greater, lighter detail.

HBO

Harry's candlelit classroom moment gets a comparable fix, too, swapping a dark image with some golden warmth.

HBO

One of the most subtle examples is Harry's Quidditch entrance, which rounds out the footage, walking through the snow in his No. 7 robe. In the first trailer, the maroon-and-gold uniform looked dull; in the new promo, the robe's colors read noticeably brighter, and the crowd around him pops more.

HBO

None of this involved a reshoot; this is a post-production, color-grading adjustment, seemingly meant to appease complaining fans. HBO has said it wants Hogwarts to feel more magical this time around, and a trailer some fans said looked "drained of all color" worked directly against that goal.

The tweak also lands alongside other recent reveals, including the show's TV-14 rating, though plenty of children are expected to be invested in the new series. All these updates, about five months away from release, suggest HBO is actively fine-tuning both the tone and the look of the series.

Will the New Harry Potter Show Succeed?

HBO

If the color grading tweaks prove anything, it's that HBO is paying attention to what fans are saying. But listening to complaints about a trailer's lighting is a much easier fix than addressing the show's bigger controversies.

Snape's casting has drawn its own share of backlash, with a vocal segment of fans objecting to Essiedu, who is Black, playing a character described as white in Rowling's books. The criticism has followed the actor well beyond the trailer's debut.

Then there's J.K. Rowling's continued involvement with the franchise. Her public stance on transgender issues already pushed a number of longtime fans and even several cast members from the original films to say they're done with Harry Potter altogether.

At the end of the day, HBO Max is planning for Harry Potter to be the biggest show in the streamer's history, so expectations are sky high. The premiere episode is likely to break multiple records.

The Harry Potter brand is a worldwide phenomenon, and despite some of the aspects holding people back, including how quickly HBO decided to retell the same stories it did in the movies, this is going to get a lot of eyes on it.

Millions of people are going to give this show a chance, but will it be any good?

A deeper look at the books, including characters who didn't make the cut in the movies, will be a delight to longtime fans, and HBO's involvement certainly helps. Only time will tell whether this TV reboot is worth going all the way through the events of Deathly Hallows.