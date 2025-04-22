HBO Takes Action to Prevent Online Backlash Over Harry Potter Reboot's New Cast

HBO's Harry Potter reboot series finally unveiled its first castings with announcements for six Hogwarts staff members. The long-awaited news follows over a year of rumors and speculation regarding who will replace the legendary British actors who brought the Wizarding World to life in the eight original movies.

The announcement came on Monday, April 14, and confirmed six Hogwarts staff members, most of whom will appear for many seasons to come:

John Lithgow - Albus Dumbledore

Janet McTeer - Minerva McGonagall

Paapa Essiedu - Severus Snape

Nick Frost - Rubius Hagrid

Luke Thallon - Quirinus Quirrell

Paul Whitehouse - Argus Filch

Many of these names had already been reported to be in talks for their Harry Potter roles by various trade outlets. But HBO's announcement marks the first official confirmation of their involvement, especially in the case of Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse, who hadn't previously been rumored.

Several of these announcements received mixed reactions from fans, but most of the backlash was targeted at the Snape actor Paapa Essiedu. As a Black actor, his casting marks a race swap from the original Harry Potter movies, where he was played by the late Die Hard actor Alan Rickman.

In response to the backlash, HBO has taken action by disabling comments on its Harry Potter cast announcements across Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. While this has prevented hateful comments on their official posts, plenty of mean-spirited and even racist reactions have been seen across social media.

Why Paapa Essieu's Snape Casting Isn't As Inaccurate as Some Think

Paapa Essiedu / Warner Bros.

Much like most Harry Potter characters, the books never confirmed Snape's race, but he was described as being a "thin man with sallow skin, a hooked nose, and greasy, shoulder-length black hair." For those unaware, the term sallow skin refers to a yellowish or pale complexion that lacks any healthy glow.

Most supposed fans directing hate toward HBO and Essiedu may be unaware that Black people can also experience sallow skin, and the term does not exclusively refer to a pale, white tone. A sallow effect could still be portrayed on Essiedu through makeup to give him a more sickly-looking appearance.

That said, some have pointed out the questionable implications of Snape being a Black man in the HBO reboot. For one, James Potter's bullying of Snape in their Hogwarts days could now be seen as racially-motivated, while Harry's instant suspicions of the professor upon arriving at school may also appear problematic.

Regardless, Essiedu is bound to have an important role in Harry Potter for years to come, all the way through to The Deathly Hallows when fans discover his emotional past with Lily Potter and his role as the franchise's unsung hero.

While many may be judging Essiedu's casting as a "woke" choice for the sake of diversity, the actor has shown great talent in past projects such as I May Destroy You and must have done something right to convince HBO he is right for Snape.

HBO's Harry Potter Controversy Is Just Getting Started

Warner Bros.

Harry Potter still has some major roles to fill for Season 1 to adapt J.K. Rowling's first book, The Sorcerer's Stone. A top priority for HBO remains finding its Golden Trio (Harry, Ron, and Hermione) from a massive open casting call, and that process recently received an official update from the studio.

After the massive backlash to some of the latest adult castings (namely, Professor Snape), HBO will undoubtedly be eager to find a path to announce the franchise's new leads without risking widespread online hate against them.

A previous report claimed that Harry Potter will make a "concerted effort" to cast "more people of color (POC)" in the lead roles. After Hermione Granger has been played by Black actresses for years on stage in The Cursed Child play, many are expecting at least one of the Golden Trio to be played by a POC.

Unfortunately, after Harry Potter fans have spent years attached to the original cast and many have already rejected the notion of a reboot, it seems inevitable the series and its castings will be the subject of controversy for some time.

Only furthering that is the controversy surrounding Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling after making numerous transphobic comments, and yet she remains attached as an executive producer on the upcoming reboot.

Regardless, those excited for the reboot can anticipate more news in the coming months, including castings for the Hogwarts students, more professors, and other adults such as Molly Weasley, Olivander, and Vernon and Petunia Dursley.

Harry Potter is expected to start filming this year in time to premiere on HBO in 2026.