Here's Why Snape & Lily Had the Same Patronus In 'Harry Potter' Lore

In the Harry Potter franchise, Severus Snape and Lily Potter share the same Patronus form of a doe, and the reason why is bound to make some cry.

The Patronus Charm is among the most complex spells in the Wizarding World (created by the controversial British author J.K. Rowling). It summons a glowing guardian to expel Dementors.

Harry Potter's Patronus Charm Lore Explained

To conjure a Patronus Charm, the caster must utter the incantation, "Expecto Patronum," while focusing on the happiest memory they can muster.

The spell will conjure a glowing animal guardian (unique to the caster) comprised of happy memories, which the Dementors then feed on in place of the souls of their victims as they usually do.

Every witch and wizard has a unique Patronus form, such as Hermione Granger's otter, Harry Potter's stag, Dumbledore's phoenix, and more.

But there are cases in the Harry Potter books in which two casters will share a Patronus form. Among these are Severus Snape and Lily Potter, who both conjure a doe.

Snape & Lily Potter's Doe Patronus' Explained

Harry explains why Snape and Lily had the same Patronus to Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, saying that it was because "he loved her for nearly all of his life:"

"Snape’s Patronus was a doe, the same as my mother’s, because he loved her for nearly all of his life, from the time when they were children."

During "The Prince's Tale" chapter of The Deathly Hallows, Harry learns from Snape's memory in the Penceive that his old Potions professor had loved his mother going back to their days as friends in school.

However, that love was never reciprocated, as Lily's one true love was the man who would become Harry's father, James Potter. Unlike Snape, James and Lily never shared an identical Patronus, as his was a stag (the male form of a doe).

Clearly, James and Snape's similar Patronus to Lily represents their love for her, albeit in slightly different ways.

The concept of a Patronus representing loved ones is not uncommon in Harry Potter, and there are cases of the animal form even changing later in life to represent a more recent connection.

For example, Nymphadora Tonks' Patronus changed from a jackrabbit to a wolf sometime after meeting her future husband, Remus Lupin, thereby taking on the same form as his, representing his own werewolf identity.

Unlike these cases, Snape's Patronus never changed from a doe, even years after Lily's death. Alan Rickman's iteration proudly declared to Dumbledore in Deathly Hallows Part 2 movie that he loved her "always."

Many will be intrigued to see how "The Prince's Tale" plays out when HBO rolls around to Deathly Hallows in its upcoming reboot series, which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is eyeing Paapa Essiedu to play Snape.

HBO's Harry Potter reboot is expected to premiere in 2027.