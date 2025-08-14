The 5 Big Marvel & DC TV Shows Releasing In the Rest of 2025

While Marvel and DC have already delivered multiple television shows and blockbusters this year, both superhero franchises have more in store. DC and Marvel have five comic book shows lined up to release before the end of 2025, featuring returning favorites and brand-new projects.

Following the theatrical releases of DC Studios' Superman and the MCU's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the second half of 2025 is focused on streaming and the small screen, offering a mix of both live-action and animation. For instance, audiences can expect James Gunn's second season of Peacemaker, the long-awaited debut of Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies, and even a new Disney+ series created by Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton.

5 DC and Marvel Shows Still To Come in 2025

Peacemaker Season 2

HBO Max

More than three years after Peacemaker's original 2022 run, Season 2 is finally on its way with John Cena returning to his titular role. However, unlike in Season 1, Peacemaker director James Gunn is now the co-CEO of DC Studios, and all eight new episodes of the show are now set within his rebooted DC Universe. Furthermore, Peacemaker's sophomore season is confirmed to include six Superman stars, further connecting Gunn's television and cinematic storytelling and his unfolding vision for the new DCU. Peacemaker Season 2 arrives on HBO Max on Thursday, August 21.

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends

Disney Jr.

Much like Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Disney Jr.'s new Iron Man and His Awesome Friends is an animated preschool series produced by Marvel Studios Animation and Atomic Cartoons. First premiered on August 11, the show features young versions of familiar MCU and Marvel characters, like Tony Stark's Iron Man, Riri Williams Ironheart, Vision, Amadeus Cho's Iron Hulk, and even a bizarre, childlike version of Ultron. The season's remaining episodes are expected to be released on Disney Jr. and Disney+ throughout the rest of August.

Marvel Zombies

Disney+

Set in an alternative timeline introduced in What If...? Season 1 episode titled "What If... Zombies!?," Marvel Animation's first-ever TV-MA-rated series will feature the vocal talents of Red Guardian's David Harbour, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel (setting up a Young Avengers crossover?), Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, and more. Marvel Zombies will consist of four episodes and is expected to premiere on October 3 on Disney+.

Wonder Man

Disney+

Marvel Studios' final live-action project of 2025 is Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. In the show, Yahya plays Simon Williams or Wonder Man, an actor who obtains real superpowers (get a first look at Wonder Man's superhero logo here!) Created by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man 4 director, Destin Daniel Cretton, the upcoming, eight-episode Disney+ series will also feature Ben Kingsley, Ed Harris, and Demetrius Grosse. Releasing under the "Marvel Spotlight" banner, Wonder Man arrives on the streamer in December.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

Prime Video

While not part of the new DCU, Amazon Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader is gaining another season before the end of 2025. Offering a stylized, noir-inspired version of Bruce Wayne's early crime-fighting days, Season 1 premiered on August 1, 2024, with Season 2 voice-over recordings reportedly taking place during that same timeframe. Therefore, Batman: Caped Crusader is on track to debut before the end of the year.