MCU: Young Avengers Crossover Confirmed For Later This Year

Several Young Avengers characters are finally set to appear in the same show in the MCU later this year, although it might not be the crossover fans had in mind. The MCU has slowly introduced the new generation of young heroes in its live-action projects, and fans are eagerly waiting to see a Young Avengers team assemble. Marvel's animated shows like What If...? and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man have offered a space for characters from disparate corners of the MCU to finally meet, and this will serve fans' hopes for the Young Avengers later this year.

Marvel Zombies is the next animated series out of Marvel Studios animation, which is scheduled to release on Disney+ on October 3. The series is a spin-off of the "What If...? Zombies?!" episode of What If...? that aired in 2021. As was the case in What If...?, Marvel Zombies will recruit MCU actors to voice their animated characters in the series, including three of the MCU's youngest hero cast members: Iman Vellani (Ms Marvel), Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop). This will mark the first crossover between three Young Avengers characters in a Marvel Studios project (outside of a Disney Cruise ship promo).

Marvel Studios set the Young Avengers theories into overdrive after a post-credits scene in The Marvels saw Vellani's Kamala Khan recruit Kate Bishop for a new team she was assembling. While Marvel Zombies is set in an alternate timeline to the MCU's main Earth-616, Vellani has teased some exciting moments for Kamala, including that she will "interact with some really cool people," which could hint that this is how Marvel Studios will test a Young Avengers-style crossover.

Along with Thornes, Vellani, and Steinfeld, Marvel Zombies will bring back MCU actors Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), to name a few, to play their superhero survivors who must fight the heroes and villains that have turned undead thanks to a zombie virus. The miniseries comprises four episodes and will be Marvel Studios' only October release.

Where Else Will the Young Avengers Team Up in the MCU?

Following the first Young Avengers crossover in Marvel Zombies, the question remains: when and where can fans expect to see the characters crossover next?

The MCU has introduced other potential team members like America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke). All signs point to a full team-up soon, but it seems like the MCU will need a few more small crossovers before that can happen.

The next most likely live-action Young Avengers crossover will take place in Vision Quest, which is rumored to reconnect Billy Maximoff with his long-lost brother Tommy (a new teen actor for whom was recently cast).

Ironheart, the next solo project starring one of the young Avengers candidates, is set to premiere on June 24. While none of the other Young Avengers characters are officially confirmed for the Disney+ show, a post-credits scene or brief cameo could be in store to help the MCU establish its eventual crossover. The most likely scenario would be for America Chavez to appear in Ironheart, as the youngster was last seen learning the ways of Eldritch magic at Kamar-Taj, which is the same magic Riri is seen dabbling with for her enhanced suit in the show, potentially setting up a link between the two young heroes.

When the Young Avengers officially assemble, it may not be under that moniker. Reports suggest a Champions Disney+ series is the more likely route that Marvel Studios will choose to introduce the next-generation superhero team.