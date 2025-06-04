Marvel Studios has reportedly found a new actor to play Tommy Maximoff in an upcoming MCU Disney+ series. Tommy and his twin brother, Billy Maximoff, were introduced in WandaVision as the magically created children of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) inside the Hex of Westview. Although WandaVision ended with the "demise" of Tommy and Billy, Agatha All Along confirmed that their souls survived elsewhere, with Joe Locke's William Kaplan becoming Billy's vessel.

Agatha All Along's ending eventually confirmed that Billy's next mission in the MCU (alongside Agatha's help) is to find Tommy, leaving fans to wonder when the character will return.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman shared that Ruaridh Mollica is set to portray Tommy Maximoff in Marvel Studios' Vision Quest on Disney+. Mollica replaces Jett Klyne, the young actor who portrayed Tommy in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It was first reported in February 2025 that Mollica had been cast in the Vision series as a character named Tucker.

Richtman also claimed that Vision Quest will explore Tommy's reawakening as Tucker, slowly unfolding his true origins as a Maximoff, similar to how Billy discovered the truth in Agatha All Along.

Vision Quest is the second WandaVision spin-off following the successful release of Agatha All Along. It will explore more of Vision's return to the MCU after WandaVision's ending showed him taking the form of White Vision. MCU veteran Paul Bettany headlines the series as Vision, Emily Hampshire as EDITH, Kerry Condon as the human form of FRIDAY, James Spader as Ultron, and T'Nia Miller as Jocasta.

Vision Quest is scheduled for a 2026 release on Disney+.

How Marvel Studios' Vision Quest Will Explore Tommy's Return (Theory)

While Agatha All Along showcased Billy Maximoff's magical reawakening, Tommy's inclusion in the Vision Quest series suggests that technology will play a part in his rebirth.

Agatha All Along already teased a glimpse of what happened to Tommy's soul after WandaVision, revealing that it did not find a body immediately. Billy helped his brother find a body, but this new life for Tommy is not what he expected because the one he inhabited was bullied and drowned in a swimming pool.

In Marvel Comics, Tommy comes from a harsh upbringing and a broken home. After his super-speed emerges, he is placed in a high-tech facility for experimentation before being rescued by Billy and the Young Avengers.

It's possible that Vision Quest will adapt parts of Tommy's origin from the comics, but it could be Vision who would end up saving him. Seeing a familiar face like Vision would allow Tommy to reconnect with his past and possibly reunite with Billy sooner rather than later.