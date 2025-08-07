Lilo & Stitch Cast Address Those Big Changes to Nani In Live-Action Adaptation

The live-action Lilo & Stitch adaptation was incredibly successful for Disney and, for the most part, a hit with critics and audiences. However, like any adaptation, some changes caused some vocal reactions from fans. One key example was having Sydney Agudong's Nani still go off to college at the end of the movie, leaving Maia Kealoha's Lilo with a new guardian, Amy Hill's Tutu.

The cast of Lilo & Stitch attended San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) where The Direct's Russ Milheim was able to speak with them about some of the big changes made to Nani in the live-action adaptation.

Sydney Agudong admitted that she "think[s] it's the perfect evolution," adding that she also feels "the fact that Nani gets to get redemption on that is very surreal for [her]" since she "almost quit acting" but "got a second chance... embodying[ing] this role."

Tia Carrera (Mrs. Kekoa and the original voice of Nani) echoed Agudong's sentiments, adding that Nani's struggle is very much "a real struggle, and [she's] glad to see that accurately depicted on the screen."

The full discussion with the cast, including a fun conversation with Maia Kealoha (Lilo), can be read and viewed in full below.

Lilo & Stitch is available to buy digitally, and will release physically on home media on August 26, 2025.

"I Think It's the Perfect Evolution."

The Direct: "Some audiences were very open to the big change of Nani regarding her future and her career. And some others were kind of like, we're like, Wait, that's not the original [in the] though. How do you feel that change was the perfect evolution for this live-action version of the character?

Sydney Agudong: I think you said it yourself. I think it's the perfect evolution. I think it's the modern take on what we hope that families are able to do for their communities, and being able to bring people up. And I think that the fact that Nani gets to get redemption on that is very surreal for me, because as me, myself, I almost quit acting, and the fact that I got a second chance, and I got to embody this role, was even more incredible in that sort of way, because I was given a second chance. So, I know exactly what kind of know exactly what she feels like.

She went on to offer her thoughts on changes in general, something that she feels is going to happen no matter what you do when re-imagining a story from animation to live-action:

Agudong: I think every time you're doing a re-imagination, there's always going to be some sort of difference in that point in time. But I think the fact that we kept the heart and soul of the film intact, I think, was the coolest portion of it. And I think that it's cool that we're bringing things to humanity, and we're bringing things to a human aspect. So it's always going to kind of be different. But I'm excited to keep exploring the world...

Tia Carrera, who played Mrs. Kekoa in the live-action film and the original voice of Nani in the classic animated version, agreed that the changes to Nani in the movie were the "perfect evolution:"

Tia Carrera: I absolutely believe it's a perfect evolution, because coming from Hawaii and knowing that I needed to leave the islands to be able to uplift my family, and to be able to have the tools to be able to be a better person and grow my world. I needed to do that. And I wish I had a magical portal where I could go right through and give my family a hug, you know. But fortunately, Nani has that in the film, but I think it's a real thing. It's a real struggle, and I'm glad to see that accurately depicted on the screen.

Maia Kealoha on Bringing Lilo & Stitch's Dynamic to Life, and What She Wants to See From Captain Gantu

The Actress Would Also Love to See Captain Gantu Call Stitch a "Stupid Head."

The Direct: "What was your secret to bring Stitch to life in your own head so that it could come to life on the screen perfectly?"

Maia Kealoha: I don't really have a secret. I shared it with the world one time, but I would love to share it again, because it's such a big part of me. When I was a little kid, when I was filming, I didn't have any brothers or sisters, but now I do, so I had to [imagine] that Stitch was actually there, and [imagine] that I had a friend. So it was actually a really big part of me.

The Direct: "I'm sure you know who Captain Gantu is from the original animated movie. If we ever see him in live action, what kind of interactions would you want to see Lilo have with that character?"

Maia Kealoha: Probably the same reaction as in the original movie, like it was so funny. I don't know if they really had this, because my mom's like, I think you're wrong, but I remember Stitch would call him when he's on the lava. He's like, stupid head. So I would love to make that come back to life, because it's like so funny and exciting.

