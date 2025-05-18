Lilo and Stitch 2025 Movie's First Reviews Are In - And Critics Agree the Live-Action Remake Is One of Disney's Best

Disney's upcoming live-action reimagining of Lilo & Stitch is already turning heads as immediate reviews are rolling in with glowing praise.

The 2025 live-action Lilo & Stitch remake is already shaping up to be one of the year's biggest hits, with record-breaking trailer views and strong early ticket sales. The movie has sparked major excitement among families and fans alike, and theaters across the country are celebrating with a range of kid-friendly collectible popcorn buckets. These include Stitch-shaped buckets, themed tins, tumblers, and even plush-filled containers, adding to the fun of the theatrical experience.

Lilo & Stitch officially received a PG rating for action, peril, and thematic elements, aligning with the original film and most of Disney's recent live-action adaptations. With new reactions praising its performances, connection to the original, music, and cast, the film is more poised than ever for massive success.

Critics Love 2025 Lilo & Stitch Movie - First Reviews on Social Media

Soon after the social media reaction embargo lifted, critics were able to share their thoughts on the 2025 Lilo & Stitch remake. Wendy Lee Szany on X called it "the best Disney live-action to date" and mentioned that the new take adds "new flavors:"

"'Lilo and Stitch' is the best Disney live-action to date. Seeing Stitch in his live-action form on the big screen brings on a huge wave of nostalgia. Tons of laughter and heartwarming moments. The film hits similar beats to the original, as well added something new flavors."

She also added to her X thread that the chemistry between characters and the music shines through:

"Loved the chemistry between Stitch & Lilo, as well as Lilo & Nani. Obsessed with the music."

Eric Goldman also got to see the film early, noting that "some supporting characters are underserved," but overall the new version "maintains the original's strong emotional core:"

"Some supporting characters are underserved (though I like some new additions), but 'Lilo and Stitch' 2025 maintains the original's strong emotional core, with a greater focus on the bond (and tensions) between Lilo and Nani. It’s got genuine heart in a way some Disney remakes lack."

The Movie Podcast's Shahbaz sang the 2025 remake's praises, calling it "heartwarming, chaotic, and full of that whimsical charm that made the original so special:"

"'Lilo & Stitch' is the BEST live-action Disney reimagining. It’s heartwarming, chaotic, and full of that whimsical charm that made the original so special. Stitch is as cute (& destructive) as ever, & Maia Kealoha is the beating heart of the film."

The Direct's own Russ Milheim praised Stitch's live-action, CGI adaptation, and the cast, "specifically Sydney Agudong's Nani and Maia Kealoha's Lilo:"

"'Liloand Stitch' was a ton of fun, and seeing Stitch translated into live-action does not disappoint. The cast is wonderful, specifically Sydney Agudong's Nani and Maia Kealoha's Lilo. Their relationship is the strongest element of the film. Easily one of the best Disney remakes."

John Nguyen was bold with his feelings for Lilo & Stitch, calling it "by far" the best Disney animated remake. He also revealed that the "Elvis music and the classic songs are back:"

"'Lilo and Stitch' is the best live-action remake of a Disney animated film by far! The casting features returning and new actors, and they were all solid. The story is very close to the original and will for sure make fans happy. Elvis music and the classic songs are back."

Anthony Gagliardi called the 2025 film "PURE DISNEY MAGIC!" He also called Lilo actress Maia Kealoha "a breakout star:"

"Lilo And Stitch' is PURE DISNEY MAGIC! It’s a story about loss, friendship, & ohana, told in a way that’s both fun and deeply touching. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry & Stitch will completely steal your heart. Newcomer Maia Kealoha is a breakout star in a story that delivers HEARTWARMING FUN for the whole family."

Daniel Baptista added to the Lilo & Stitch praise, mentioning director Dean Fleischer Camp, who "crafts a joyous family adventure that captures the chaos and charm of the original:"

"'Lilo And Stitch' is the BIGGEST SURPRISE of the year and easily the BEST Disney live action remake yet. Dean Fleischer Camp crafts a joyous family adventure that captures the chaos and charm of the original. It’s also OUT OF THIS WORLD HILARIOUS and HEARTWARMING with a star-making performance from Maia Kealoha."

Leaning into the adaptation abilities, Laura praised the "magical" new film, "I never imagined in 23 years they'd be able to merge animation with live action this well:"

"'Lilo and Stitch' was heartwarming & really gave the official film more depth to Lilo & Nani. Maia Kealoha is a STAR! The Stitch was so well made. I never imagined in 23 years they'd be able to merge animation with live action this well. It was magical. Very sweet."

Writing about an improvement from the 2002 original, Michael Lee called "Lilo and Nani's relationship feels even more heartfelt:"

"'Lilo and Stitch' is a cute reimagining that mostly captures the original’s spirit through a modern-day lens. Lilo and Nani’s relationship feels even more heartfelt. It’s still raw, real, and central to the story’s emotional core. Of course Stitch brings hilarious chaos."

Lee also praised the reimagining of Ohana, noting that the new movie adds "new phrases and expressions that deepen the character arcs:"

"I also liked how 'Lilo and Stitch' reimagines Ohana, adding new phrases and expressions that deepen the character arcs and celebrate the spirit of Aloha."

The universal praise for Maia Keahola was also shared by Lee, with the critic also not being able to recall the last time he had "a good cry when watching a Disney live action reimagining of an animated classic:"