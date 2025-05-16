Disney's Lilo and Stitch is upping the popcorn bucket game this summer. And, fortunately for fans, multiple theater chains are joining in on the mayhem.

Set to release on Friday, May 23, Disney's live-action remake of 2002's Lilo and Stitch already has audience attention thanks to its nostalgic marketing campaign and live-action cast. But if that wasn't enough to get fans talking, the film is bringing a wave of merchandise upon its theatrical debut.

However, not every theater chain is offering the same must-have bucket (can it rival The Minecraft's Movie's merch collection?), and certain trending Stitch-related souvenirs are exclusive to certain dates and places. So, to keep tabs on where to get what, the following is a guide for where to buy Lilo and Stitch theater merch and collectibles.

AMC's Lilo and Stitch Popcorn Bucket & Merch

AMC is not holding back with its merchandise for Disney's Lilo and Stitch. First, those attending an AMC opening night fan event in Dolby Cinema on May 22 will receive a stick-and-snap Stitch kit. But that's just the beginning.

AMC Theaters

AMC's is offering a adorable Stitch drink and popcorn vessel, which looks just like the remake's fuzzy blue star.

AMC Theaters

Other items include combo that comes with a collectible tin, cup, mystery topper (there are three to collect), and a Stitch ear headband.

AMC Theaters

Lastly, the theater chain is adding a Stitch-themed Icee Blue Raspberry Wave to the concession menu. All of these souvenirs and treats are expected to be available when the film debuts.

Where To Buy Regal's Lilo & Stitch 2025 Movie Popcorn Buckets

Regal's Lilo and Stitch collectible popcorn bucket captures the movie's "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" as it resembles a smiling Stitch sitting on a surfboard.

Regal

But if one Experiment 626 isn't enough, Regal is also selling a Stitch sipper cup appropriately referred to as a "Mayhem Container."

Regal

Theater-goers can also purchase Regal's Surfin' Combo Cup with a dome lid and a Stitch ears headband.

Regal

These items are expected to be available upon the film's May 23 release, but officially, the theater chain has only said coming soon.

Lilo & Stitch Movie's Cinemark Popcorn Bucket and Items

Cinemark may have the widest variety of Lilo and Stitch merchandise of all, including two different popcorn buckets. The first is an exclusive tin that comes with a Stitch bag clip and a free same-day refill, all for $16.50. The other is described as an 85 oz. popcorn tub that reads "'ohana" (find out more about Lilo and Stitch's live-action 'ohana cast here) and which is accompanied by a Stitch plush for $29.95.

Cinemark

Cinemark is also selling three souvenir cups, one of which is shaped like Stitch's head, along with an Experiment 626 hooded blanket and a Stitch headband.

According to the theater chain, these items are coming soon.

Finally, theater-goers can purchase a super ticket package for a May 24 showing at 6:26 p.m. (get it?) that comes with popcorn, an icee, one of three Stitch keychains, and a Stitch headband.

Cinemark

Those attending Lilo and Stitch's RealD 3D Fan Event on opening night will also receive free water bottle stickers.

Cinemark

Lilo & Stitch 2025: Where To Buy Alamo Drafthouse's Popcorn Bucket & Merch

Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse is kicking off Lilo and Stitch's release with a family party where tickets include a live host, props, Stitch headbands, kinetic sand, a plumeria clip, and a surfboard ornament.

Alamo Drafthouse

The theater chain is also offering that Lilo and Stitch popcorn bucket with a plush toy beginning on May 23, and a limited-edition Stitch hooded blanket is available to pre-order with tickets.

Alamo Drafthouse

Lilo & Stitch Cinepolis' Popcorn Buckets

Disney

A popcorn bucket that's been making waves since it was first revealed, Cinepolis is offering a bucket resembling the glass tube Stitch was contained in before crashing to Earth, and which comes with a plush Experiment 626 inside!

Cinepolis

The theater is also expected to sell a bucket resembling Stitch (minus his extra arms and antennae), as well as that popcorn tub with an attached plush Stitch for $39.99.

Find out how Lilo and Stitch's director responded to the remake's controversial change here!

Lilo and Stitch arrives in theaters on Friday, May 23.