Thanos Actor Reveals If He’d Return to the MCU (And Fans Will Love His Answer)

Josh Brolin, the star behind the MCU's Thanos, shared his thoughts on a potential Marvel Studios return, and fans will be giddy to hear his answer. The MCU Thanos actor last appeared as the character in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, as he was felled by Earth's Mightiest Heroes, resulting in the death of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. It was the high note of high notes to go out on, with the villain's demise ushering in a new era of Marvel Studios storytelling that is ongoing with the current Multiverse Saga.

However, just because Thanos is dead and gone does not mean Brolin has not thought about potentially coming back into the MCU fray. In fact, the Thanos actor says he would return at the drop of a hat if given the opportunity. While the MCU has turned its sights to the dastardly Doctor Doom, that does not mean an appearance from Thanos in some form is an impossibility.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Brolin addressed a potential MCU return head-on, saying that "if they called me...right now," he would "be there tomorrow:"

"I've said it, 'Deadpool 2,' I was like 'I'm glad it was one experience.' The Thanos thing, if they called me in London right now and said, 'Let's do this.' I'd be like, 'I'll be there tomorrow.'"

He continued heaping praise upon some of his fellow MCU cohorts, remarking that he "love[s]" the Russo Brothers and still talks to the Avengers: Endgame directors "four to six times a week:"

"I talk to Downey probably four to six times a year. I talk to the Russos four to six times a week. I talk to Joe a lot. A lot. We have a business that we are doing together, but I love them. I love both of them."

Brolin talked a bit about what he thought of the Russos returning for next year's Avengers: Doomsday, positing that "I don't know what they're going to do, but I am sure it will be interesting:"

"Of course, they are going to come up with something really fun. I mean, who knows? That was a 10-year [story] with the building kind of thing. And that was its own book-ended deal, and I don't know what they're going to do, but I am sure it will be interesting. I think they do that very very very well."

The Avengers will face their first post-Thanos threat in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. The pair of Avengers films, which are set to close out the ongoing MCU Multiverse Saga, are due out on December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027, respectively. Doomsday and Secret Wars will be directed by returning Marvel Studios directors Joe and Anthony Russo and see Earth's Mightiest Heroes go up against the villainous Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.).

Will Thanos Ever Return to the MCU?

Marvel Studios

Even though it has only been six years since Thanos was defeated in Avengers: Endgame, fans are still ravenous for more of Josh Brolin's Mad Titan.

The character's return as an Avengers-level threat seems unlikely, as the franchise has moved on to new villains like Doctor Doom and will potentially do the same for its next incoming saga post-Secret Wars (read more about who could be the next central MCU big bad here).

However, that does not mean Thanos will never be seen or heard from again in Marvel Studios' super-powered saga.

In fact, Thanos will technically appear in a new MCU project later this year. The Infinity Saga antagonist is set to play a role in the upcoming Marvel Zombies series, returning as an undead Variant of Brolin's character and fighting the Avengers in an animated post-apocalypse.

There is also always the slight chance that Thanos could come back in the next two Avengers movies. Both Doomsday and Secret Wars will be Multiversal affairs, dealing with different versions of many characters across multiple realities.

So, who is to say Doom could not recruit another Thanos Variant from an alternate universe to take on the Avengers?

While some may consider a potential Thanos cameo retreading well-worn territory for the franchise, one must not forget that these are the same movies that will feature MCU mainstay Robert Downey Jr. returning to the series to play a new character after Tony Stark died the last time the Avengers were called into action.