Star Wars Just Officially Renamed The Skywalker Saga’s Original Trilogy

The Skywalker Saga's original trilogy was officially renamed by Lucasfilm ahead of its highly anticipated Blu-ray re-release. The expansive Skywalker Saga includes nine movies that initially began with the George Lucas-created original trilogy, which includes 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope, 1980's Star Wars: The Empie Strikes Back, and 1983's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. These movies serve as the foundation of the entire Skywalker Saga, revolving around the iconic trio of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

Lucasfilm (via a listing from Amazon) confirmed that the Skywalker Saga's original trilogy will be re-released in a three-disc Blu-ray set on April 7. Alongside the announcement, a brand-new description from the set revealed that Star Wars officially renamed the original trilogy as the "center trilogy."

The renaming of the Skywalker Saga's original trilogy into the center trilogy alludes to the fact that these movies make up Episodes 4 to 6 of the saga (aka the pivotal middle act of the nine-movie run). The full description can be read below:

"The Skywalker Saga’s center trilogy introduces Luke Skywalker, who is drawn into the rebellion against the evil Galactic Empire when he is recruited by Obi-Wan Kenobi. Strong in the Force, Luke is confronted with a shocking truth - while Sith Lord Darth Vader faces a supreme decision."

Aside from its narrative position, this new name allows the Skywalker Saga's original trilogy to receive a timely rebranding because it avoids confusion for longtime fans.

By renaming it to "center trilogy," it seems to align with the idea that these movies remain at the core of the narrative because it contains perhaps some of the saga's most beloved aspects, such as the trio of Luke, Han and Leia, Darth Vader at his ruthless, and the iconic and memorable attack directed at the Death Star.

In January 2022, it's worth noting that Amazon also listed Blu-ray box sets for each respective trilogy of the Skywalker Saga, which then released in April 2022.

Why the Star Wars Fans Argue That the Center Trilogy Is Still the Best One

Many Star Wars fans have argued that the Skywalker Saga's center (original) trilogy is still the best one because it found the right balance in delivering a compelling story, raising the bar with technical innovation (at the time of their release), and transcended cultural impact across generations.

Without the success of these three movies, the stories of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Leia Organa, and Darth Vader would've not expanded in the two other trilogies (aka the prequel and sequel trilogy). The core trio's immense chemistry has been hard to replicate, with some even claiming that they are the best ensemble in the Star Wars franchise.

Luke's heroic journey from an everyman to an eventual hero of the galaxy that would change the lives of many is also a timeless tale as it delivers hope, not only to the in-universe characters, but it also expanded way beyond outside the screen. This is on top of its great world-building that continues to be the blueprint of Star Wars stories today.

As Star Wars is still on the verge of trying to find its next masterpiece, the center trilogy should always be revisited not only by fans, but also by the next generation of Star Wars creatives in order to find a way to replicate its success and build a new foundation of future stories.