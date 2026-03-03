National Treasure 3 Gets Promising Status Update From Producer Jerry Bruckheimer (Exclusive)

National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that a third film is still very much in the works. Disney's action-adventure films starring Nicolas Cage rose to fame in the 2000s, with two films released three years apart. Now, after an almost 20-year gap, fans wonder whether the promised National Treasure 3 will ever reach the screen.

While at the Producer's Guild Awards (PGA), Jerry Bruckheimer spoke to The Direct on the red carpet, which he was attending in support of his PGA-nominated film F1. Bruckheimer revealed that National Treasure 3 is "coming along quite well." The producer confirmed that the team is "working on the script for it" at the moment, which follows rumors last year that a new National Treasure sequel was officially in development at Disney.

Bruckheimer's comments arrive after a rocky road for National Treasure 3. The 2000s action-adventure films starred Cage as Ben Gates, a member of a family of treasure hunters who sought mythical items and planned high-stakes heists. While National Treasure's last big screen instalment (Book of Secrets in 2007) received mixed reviews, it performed well at the box office, and the appetite to see the franchise return has only increased in the 19 years since.

Rumors of National Treasure 3 happening have been stop-start since 2007. The arrival of the spin-off TV show National Treasure: Edge of History in 2022 seemed to be the only continuation fans would get. But after Disney canceled the ill-fated series, talks of a threequel seemed back on the table.

In May 2024, Bruckheimer confirmed that Ted Elliott, who was also writing the next Pirates of the Caribbean film, was attached to write the script for National Treasure 3. However, neither of those long-awaited sequels has moved into production.

Bruckheimer provided another update in late 2025, telling The Wrap that "we're getting closer" to National Treasure 3 being a reality, adding that the intention was for Nicolas Cage to star and original director Jon Turteltaub to return. Now, Bruckheimer's latest comments to The Direct provide hope that National Treasure 3 could be a possibility.

Will National Treasure 3 Really Happen?

Disney

At this point, it's been almost two decades since the last National Treasure film was released, and while Disney has tried to keep the franchise alive on streaming, it hasn't worked out well.

Still, there's never been a better time for classic franchises to make a comeback. Nostalgia in pop culture is at an all-time high, as evidenced by some upcoming films and shows on Disney's slate. In May, Disney will release Devil Wears Prada 2, two decades after the first film, and in Summer 2026, Camp Rock 3 will make its long-awaited debut, over 15 years since the last instalment.

The appetite for the return of comfort franchises is rampant in Hollywood, particularly with the original stars attached. The success of National Treasure 3 would likely hinge on Nicolas Cage's willingness to return. Unfortunately, the actor told Screen Rant in 2024 that "there is no National Treasure 3," suggesting that Cage might be shutting the door on the franchise.

That being said, it seems Bruckheimer's intention is for Cage to return and continue Ben Gates' story. Therefore, the actor's mind might have changed in light of recent developments of National Treasure 3.