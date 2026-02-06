Pirates of the Caribbean 6's Johnny Depp Replacement Revealed by Insider

Disney has reportedly chosen Jack Sparrow actor Johnny Depp's replacement to captain the ship in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Next year will mark one decade since the last Pirates movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales. Since then, Disney has been eager to continue the story, especially after a post-credits scene teased Davy Jones' return. Plans for more movies based on the beloved theme park ride have been held up by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 Hollywood strikes, Johnny Depp's legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, and other developmental struggles.

According to a report from The InSneider, Disney hired Oscar-nominated 1917 writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns to pen the script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The flick will reportedly focus on Jack Sparrow's son, seemingly replacing Johnny Depp's legendary seafarer as the franchise's star.

While Sparrow's son starring in Disney franchise revival doesn't rule out Depp returning altogether, it indicates the 62-year-old will be replaced as the lead.

Furthermore, the report was clear that Pirates 6 is expected to introduce Barbie star Margot Robbie as a new character to the franchise. The actress was previously attached to a female-fronted Pirates spin-off written by The Flash writer Christina Hodson that has seemingly been scrapped by Disney.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed in 2022 that Disney was developing two new Pirates movies: one female-led starring Robbie and a second featuring a younger cast that was said to be "close" at the time.

Pirates 6 is said to be a top priority for Disney's newly-appointed CEO, Josh D'Amaro, as the studio aims to "capture the tone of the original films but with a modern edge and a tighter budget."

It was once unclear whether Depp would ever work at Disney again after being accused of domestic abuse against his ex-wife, Aquaman star Amber Heard. But, after winning his defamation case and being cleared of the allegations, many fans grew eager to see him return to Pirates for the sixth installment.

Will Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow Join His Son in Pirates 6?

Disney

After Johnny Depp's victory in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Disney was reportedly open to featuring Jack Sparrow in the next Pirates movie, with the potential to incorporate the OG franchise lead in one of the two movies.

As Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is now reportedly starring Margot Robbie and introducing a new generation to the Seven Seas with Sparrow's son, one has to wonder if the projects may have merged into one.

Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in August 2025 that he has spoken with Depp about returning to the franchise and expressed his confidence that he will "if he likes the way the part's written:"

"If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know. We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close."

Notably, the Pirates producer described the movie as a "reboot" but was clear about his own hopes for Depp to return. It should be noted that much could have changed behind the scenes on the Dead Men Tell No Tales sequel in the last six months, especially with a new writer and Disney CEO in the house.

Only time will tell whether Depp returns, as there would be plenty to work out for a Sparrow comeback, including scheduling for the ever-busy A-lister and his payday, which may be out of the question if Disney is looking for a "tighter budget."

If Depp does appear in Pirates 6, fans should brace themselves for more of a cameo or smaller supporting role, passing the torch to this new generation headlined by his to-be-cast son and Margot Robbie.