Avengers Doomsday Will Feature 3 CGI Superheroes

Avengers: Doomsday will highlight a trio of superheroes who are largely realized through the use of CGI. Along with an exciting slate of new costumes coming in Doomsday, the movie will feature a more extensive cast of characters than any MCU movie to date. As has been the case in many MCU movies over the last 17 years, CGI will be essential in bringing some of those characters to life.

Avengers: Doomsday's cast will feature at least three superheroes created on-screen via CGI. Almost every character in Doomsday will have to utilize CGI to showcase their superpowers; some of the biggest examples include Thor's lightning, Captain America and Falcon's flight, Ghost's phasing abilities, and the Human Torch's body being engulfed in flames. However, outside of a cast filled mostly with human or humanoid heroes, there is a special category for characters whose actors will be completely changed through computer-generated imagery.

Every CGI Superhero in Avengers: Doomsday

Beast

Marvel Studios

After making his MCU debut in 2023’s The Marvels, Kelsey Grammer will return for a second MCU appearance as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast in Doomsday. This will be his fourth time playing the role overall after first bringing the blue-skinned genius to life in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past (cameo).

Originally realized through practical makeup, Beast was revamped for the MCU through CGI for The Marvels, a process that will also be applied to Doomsday. This will make it easier to deliver a fully comic-accurate Beast that looks as close as possible to the original version from the page.

The Thing

Marvel Studios

Ebon Moss-Bachrach took on his second MCU role in 2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, playing astronaut/superhero Ben Grimm, better known as The Thing. He and the rest of the MCU‘s Fantastic Four are confirmed for roles in Doomsday, with reports indicating they will be vital to the sequel’s main plot.

Unlike Michael Chiklis’ Ben Grimm from 2005 and 2007, Moss-Bachrach donned the infamous CGI pajamas in place of a real costume for the rocky protagonist. This will be duplicated in Doomsday when Ben and the team meet the rest of the movie’s heroes for the first time.

Spider-Man (Costume)

Sony Pictures

While Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is not officially confirmed for a role in Doomsday, rumors indicate he will swing in for his MCU return in the 2026 sequel. Depending on whether he shows up earlier in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (which comes to theaters almost six months ahead of Doomsday), this could mark either his second or third credit in the MCU.

A more recent rumor from Daniel Richtman noted that Maguire was seen on the Doomsday set wearing a CGI suit in place of his classic wall-crawler costume. While bits of his action were created through CGI in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this would be the first time Maguire uses exclusively CGI to become his version of Peter Parker.

BONUS: Doctor Doom

Marvel

Marvel Studios shocked the world in July 2024 by revealing that Robert Downey Jr. will portray Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. After playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in 10 movies from the Infinity Saga, the Oscar-winner will return to the franchise as Victor von Doom, who is teased to be the most iconic villain in MCU history.

While Doom's official look has not been revealed yet, Downey posted a behind-the-scenes image of himself from the Doomsday set with tracking dots on his face. This seems to indicate Marvel will use CGI to give Doom his classic facial scarring, and the same may be done for portions of Downey's costume as well.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's fifth Avengers film. Twenty-seven stars are confirmed for the cast, which will feature the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more, as they fight Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, whose undisclosed motives put the multiverse in danger. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.