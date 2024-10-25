Spider-Man 4 Release Plan Makes Tobey Maguire MCU Return Much More Likely

Marvel Studios confirmed its release plan for Spider-Man 4, which makes Tobey Maguire's MCU return as Spider-Man more likely than ever.

Tobey Maguire had nothing but unbridled gratitude for his experience filming Spider-Man: No Way Home as he teamed up with Andrew Garfield and MCU mainstay Tom Holland. Together, the trio helped deliver the biggest Spider-Man movie in history, nearly breaking the $2 billion mark at the global box office.

Mere days after that movie debuted, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures confirmed plans for Spider-Man 4, making Holland the first Spidey star to get four solo films. However, the plot for that new outing is shrouded in mystery as fans debate whether it should be a ground-level story or another Multiversal outing.

Spider-Man 4 Release Plan Teases Tobey Maguire MCU Return

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures nailed down a release plan for Tom Holland's next solo Spider-Man film.

Lining up with a previous report that noted a delay in Spider-Man 4's release date, THR listed the Spidey sequel with a July 24, 2026 release date. This will be about three months after Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026) and just over nine months before Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).

The report also confirmed Destin Daniel Cretton will officially direct Spider-Man 4 following his work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Additionally, Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna will pen the script — the same duo who wrote the scripts for all three previous MCU Spider-Man solo outings.

Will Tobey Maguire Be in Spider-Man 4?

While Spider-Man 4 is not guaranteed to be a multiverse movie, there are plenty of signs teasing that direction. Most notable is that it will debut right in between the next two Avengers films, set to be the biggest Multiversal events the MCU has seen to date.

Also important to keep in mind is the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, who was previously signed on to direct Avengers 5 before Joe and Anthony Russo took the job.

He may still have some Multiversal themes in mind that he would have done for that movie, which he could potentially utilize in Spider-Man 4.

Elsewhere in the MCU, Tobey Maguire has been heavily rumored for a role in Avengers: Secret Wars, which hits theaters less than a year after Spider-Man 4.

For the time being, plot details for Spider-Man 4 are being kept under wraps, with many predicting it could take on some kind of Battleworld story featuring Maguire and Garfield alongside Tom Holland. Another sect of fans remains hopeful for a more grounded outing as well with characters like Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

All in all, considering its place within the Multiverse Saga along with the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and both Spider-Verse movies, seeing Maguire and other legacy heroes in Spider-Man 4 would not be shocking.

Spider-Man 4 is now set to arrive in theaters on July 24, 2026.