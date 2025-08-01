10 Most Powerful MCU Characters Introduced After Avengers Endgame

Marvel Studios has been re-upping its roster since Avengers: Endgame saw the sad end of some of the MCU's finest characters. These include Iron Man, Black Widow (Natasha), and Thanos. And sure, Chris Evans’s Captain America is still alive, but let’s be real, Grandpa Rogers isn’t exactly built for cosmic throwdowns, at least not the cosmic threats in the MCU.

While these losses were tough to process, they also left a major power deficit in the MCU on both the good and bad sides. Thankfully, the Multiverse Saga kicked off to refill those gaps. Introducing a fresh wave of powerhouse heroes, terrifying villains, and game-changing storylines that are slowly rebuilding the MCU’s balance of power.

10 Powerful MCU Characters Added to the MCU After Avengers: Endgame

Eternity - Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel

Eternity and his sister, Infinity, were created with the Big Bang. He is the embodiment of time, while his sister represents the vast expanse of space. However, for Eternity to exist, Death needs to, and for Infinity to exist, Oblivion needs to exist. Science, science, science, but the bottom line is, death balances Eternity, and oblivion balances Infinity. Together, entities define the boundaries of reality and shape the very fabric of the Multiverse.

While Eternity hasn’t been shown in full strength in the MCU, Gorr’s quest to kill the gods in one fell swoop showed a snippet of that capability. Gorr the God Butcher made a wish to resurrect his daughter, and she was resurrected.

At the moment, Eternity is second in power level only to the Living Tribunal in the MCU, even though the Tribunal hasn't made a proper appearance in the MCU. First, they popped up in a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and then again with a glimpse of a destroyed statue in the Loki series.

Death - Agatha All Along

Marvel

Death has always been something of an inevitability. It’s an unstoppable force; even if there were something that could kill death, it’s a cosmic necessity required for balance. In the MCU, death isn’t just a concept; it’s the ultimate end, and no amount of magic or power can change that.

In Agatha All Along, Death chose an avatar in the Green Witch, Rio Vidal. She could alter time, manipulate reality, and her dagger was powerful enough to cut through the very fabric of space, which wasn’t necessary, but in the spirit of being melodramatic, she did it anyway, simply because she could.

Death went easy on Billy and Agatha’s Harkness, using all the elements as her weapon, yet Agatha realized it was ultimately futile to fight her.

A great way to also consider Death’s strength is through one of its servants: Hela, the Goddess of Death. In Thor: Ragnarok, Hela matched the combined strength of Thor, Hulk, and Loki. She was relentless, wielding blades powerful enough to cut through Asgard’s armies and even shatter Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. If this were just a servant, imagine the strength of Death itself.

God Loki - Loki

Marvel

Just when it seemed like the God of Mischief was finished in the MCU, boom! The Loki TV series gave us several new intriguing versions of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki—including an omega-level power Variant, the God of Stories, arguably one of the strongest beings in the entire MCU.

This Loki isn’t just a trickster anymore. He can travel through timelines, freeze them, and manipulate them. Having mastered magic and sorcery, and by the end of Season 2, he’s sitting on the literal throne of the Multiverse, holding it all together. That pretty much makes him the glue keeping reality from falling apart. As he constructed a Yggdrassil-style tree out of the branches, with himself at the center.

Sentry - Thunderbolts*

Marvel

In Thunderbolts, Bob went from a strange guy who had to be protected to choking Ghost, turning John Walker's shield into a taco, melting Walker's gun in his hand, and obliterating Yelena and Red Guardian during their climactic penthouse fight.

His powerset is pretty darn impressive. All of Earth has just one sun, yet Bob is as powerful as a thousand exploding suns, which means a lot. He also has telekinesis and reality-warping abilities that could swallow New York in a blink.

Additionally, Bob is omnipotent, with his mental health being his only weakness. Drug abuse, mental illness, and all, one thing is for sure: it’s a good thing he’s one of the good guys.

Franklin Richards - Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel

Franklin Richards is one of Marvel's most powerful legacies so far. Before his birth, Galactus felt his power, enough to offer to spare the Earth in exchange for him.

As a fetus, Franklin seemed to evade any technological test that showed he had super-powered abilities. This makes him such a wild card. But a glimpse of his power was demonstrated towards the end of Fantastic Four: First Steps. As Sue Storm clung to life, Franklin made his way to her and brought her back to life. That’s baby-level power, and it’s only the beginning.

Adam Warlock - Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Marvel

Adam Warlock is one super-powerful character who was nerfed in the MCU, and honestly, it makes sense. It would be impossible to tell certain stories if he had all the power he held in the comics, especially with the Infinity Stones destroyed.

Warlock stands as one of Marvel’s most promising characters in the MCU, with so much left to explore. Most especially, the rock embedded in his forehead where the Soul Stone should be, his untapped abilities, and of course, the question of what an adult Adam Warlock would be like.

He’s already tanking swords through the chest and brushing off arrows with lines like, "Who threw this thing at me, babies?!" in between goofy moments. Adam Warlock still manages to lay waste to the entire Guardians of the Galaxy. From snapping Mantis' arm like a twig, and beating Drax senseless, all while technically being an infant still learning how to use his powers.

G'iah - Secret Invasion

Marvel

While the Secret Invasion TV series was not exactly Marvel’s best work, G’iah delivered some quietly impressive feats. She went toe-to-toe with Gravik and manifested the powers of some of the MCU’s finest, from Captain Marvel to Drax, Ghost, and even Mantis.

Thanks to the Extremis serum, G’iah is now practically impervious. That’s why many people have called her the strongest Marvel character in the MCU. Captain Marvel once held that title, but since the finale of Secret Invasion, G’iah now has Captain Marvel’s energy manipulation and then some.

Arishem the Judge - Eternals

Marvel

The Prime Celestial, Judge Arishem, is a god-tier entity in the MCU, with power big enough to create or destroy galaxies, stars, and even the Big Bang that brought about the siblings Eternity and Infinity.

As the creator of planets, Arishem appeared at the end of Eternals, effortlessly plucking Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos from Earth like toys for judgment. Thankfully, Earth was spared, for now at least.

Arishem’s sheer size, cosmic energy manipulation, and ability to create (or destroy) entire planets make him one of Marvel's most terrifying forces. And considering he still has his eyes on Earth, humanity definitely has to watch it—humanity in the MCU, to be clear.

Sue Storm - Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel

Sue Storm hopping on a spaceship at nine months pregnant to fight an intergalactic entity called Galactus, the “Devourer of Worlds,” was quite honestly overconfident, but then her courage is shown, even when she stood up to the whole and said she would sacrifice her baby.

As for being powerful, even though the film was heavy on the science, Fantastic Four: First Steps accurately depicted a mama bear in action and how powerful the Invisible Woman is for holding her own against Galactus. Sue Storm pushing him across New York was quite the show.

Especially during the final battle, standing up to Galactus after he walked off Torch-Man’s burn, stretching and almost snapping Mister Fantastic, and then flinging Man-Thing into the stratosphere like he was a ragdoll.

Gorr the God Butcher - Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel

Regardless of the glaring difference between the comic book version of Gorr and the MCU version. Nerfed or not, at full strength, Gorr was absolutely terrifying.

He slaughtered gods with ease, forcing Thor to send word to Valkyrie and Korg for backup. In addition to his enhanced abilities thanks to the Necro sword, Gorr’s access to the Shadow Realm and his power to summon and control shadow monsters put him right up there.

Additionally, his quest to reach the omniscient Eternity (which he succeeded in and even got his daughter back) was an impressive feat on its own. Few beings even know Eternity exists, let alone manage to stand in its presence. Gorr definitely gets points for resolve and an unrelenting thirst for vengeance.