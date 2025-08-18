Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle's Popcorn Buckets Are Here Just In Time for the Movie's U.S. Theatrical Release

Fans of Demon Slayer can now purchase exclusive popcorn buckets as The Movie: Infinity Castle hits United States theaters. The popular anime is continuing a growing trend of theatrical popcorn buckets becoming one of the most popular pieces of memorabilia. With Demon Slayer still dominating the box office worldwide, supplies may not last.

The hit Japanese film, which has a long official title, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Infinity Castle, will arrive in U.S. theaters on September 12, 2025.

The film opened in Japan on July 18, instantly becoming a cultural phenomenon and quickly surpassing $200 million worldwide (it has only been released in Asian countries thus far). In Japan alone, Infinity Castle secured its place in history as one of the biggest box office hits ever, climbing to fourth place on the country's all-time chart by overtaking the likes of Disney's Frozen. It now sits just behind 1997's Titanic in Japan's rankings.

Considering the early box office success, it's safe to assume this anime movie will perform well in the U.S. when it opens next month. Mugen Train, a past Demon Slayer movie from 2021, earned $49.5 million during its North American run at the box office, a healthy result during a time when many weren't going to theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some early reports indicate that Infinity Castle could open in the U.S. for as much as $20 million, making this popcorn bucket lineup a popular slate.

Cinemark's Run of the Mill Demon Slayer Bucket

Cinemark

Cinemark is offering a straightforward take on the Demon Slayer popcorn bucket, pairing it with a matching drink cup for U.S. fans.

The design features a black plastic tub covered by artwork of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke alongside the movie's official logo. The cup carries similar character-focused imagery that highlights the heroes in action.

Cinemark

Cinemark first unveiled the set on social media, confirming it will be available at theaters nationwide once Infinity Castle hits on September 12.

Prices have not yet been announced, but compared to some of the more elaborate international designs, this release feels a bit more basic. It serves as a functional collectible rather than a flashy centerpiece.

The LED Infinity Castle Keepsake Tin

Keepsake

For fans looking for a popcorn bucket that doubles as a true collectible, the Keepsake tin might be the crown jewel.

This rectangular aluminum bucket comes with an Infinity LED lid that projects a holographic-style 3D look at the inside of the Infinity Castle when viewed from above. This creates a display piece that feels tailor-made for fans, even if they prefer candy or nachos with their moviegoing experience.

The outside artwork features Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Giyu, connecting the lead characters to the food container.

Unfortunately for U.S. audiences, this unique release, priced at RM89.00 (around $21 USD), is exclusive to Golden Screen Cinemas in Malaysia.

While it may never make its way stateside, this light-up design easily stands out as the most flashy popcorn bucket tied to Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

Japan's Future-Proof Popcorn Bucket

Memorial

In Japan, fans can grab the Memorial Popcorn Bucket, a barrel-style tub designed for practicality and collectability. This version comes with a secure lid and a shoulder strap, making it easy to carry and reuse long after the popcorn is gone.

The artwork includes the official Infinity Castle poster along with additional Demon Slayer visuals, while the strap itself is styled like a film strip, featuring scenes from the series. This popcorn bucket is a Japan-exclusive item, available at select T-Joy theaters since its opening.

There is an overall lack of popcorn bucket options in the U.S., which begs the question of whether that will change ahead of its opening in North America.

More Demon Slayer Popcorn Buckets Coming?

As of now, Cinemark is the only U.S. theater chain confirmed to offer an Infinity Castle popcorn bucket, but that doesn't necessarily mean others won't follow suit.

AMC Theatres, Regal, and other major chains have yet to announce tie-in merchandise. However, recent pushes like the widespread Freakier Friday collectibles across North America show that these chains are more open to rolling out exclusive merch than ever.

It's unlikely that the Japanese bucket or Malaysia's LED tin will make their way directly to U.S. theaters, but fans stateside may still be able to snag them through the resale market.

For more on Demon Slayer's Infinity Castle arc, learn more about why Crunchyroll ditched TV to make this chapter a three-part cinematic event.