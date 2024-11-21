One of the most popular anime series on Earth, Demon Slayer, is planning a new idea for the release of Season 5.

Season of Demon Slayer, which aired from May 12 to June 30, 2024, explored the "Hashira Training" arc, delving deeper into the elite Demon Slayer Corps.

Fans have been concerned about the recent announcement of a trilogy of Demon Slayer movies adapting the Infinity Castle Arc, fearing it could delay or replace Season 5 of the anime.

Unfortunately for many fans of the series, those fears are set to be realized.

Demon Slayer Season 5 Won't Release on TV

Demon Slayer

The anticipated Demon Slayer Season 5 storyline will not be released as TV episodes (at least initially).

Instead, it will be adapted as a trilogy of movies focusing on the intense Infinity Castle arc, marking a departure from the series' traditional format.

While there have been Demon Slayer films in the past, such as Mugen Train, which grossed an impressive $473.2 million globally, these films were simply cinematic bridges between seasons of the TV anime.

The upcoming trilogy will be released exclusively in theaters worldwide, with Crunchyroll handling the global distribution.

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trilogy will adapt the manga's Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs, covering chapters 137-204.

This final cinematic journey will showcase Tanjiro, the Hashira, and their allies battling Muzan Kibutsuji and his Upper Ranks in a desperate bid to end the demon scourge.

While the Infinity Castle arc is confirmed as a trilogy of films, fans are speculating whether the anime could return for a Season 5 afterward.

The next arc, often referred to as the Sunrise Countdown, remains unannounced for either TV or film adaptation, leaving room for potential continuation. Some believe this arc might fit into the third movie, but others argue it deserves its own format due to its emotional and narrative weight.

If the trilogy focuses solely on the major battles of Infinity Castle, there may still be an opportunity for Demon Slayer to end its anime journey on the small screen.

Recently, speculation about Demon Slayer Season 6 arose after Netflix labeled the Hashira Training Arc as Season 5.

It's also unconfirmed whether or not Crunchyroll will stream episodic versions of the upcoming Demon Slayer movies later on Crunchyroll, similar to past movie-to-TV releases.

In terms of their upcoming theatrical releases, it seems the first film in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle trilogy might be released in late 2025, with subsequent installments potentially arriving in 2026 and 2027.

Demon Slayer Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Crunchyroll.