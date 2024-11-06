Nezuko is the only demon in Demon Slayer who can walk in the sun, and it has long been a mystery why exactly that is.

Demon Slayer, which debuted its most recent season on Netflix (leading many to wonder if more episodes will ever be released), has long been a mainstay in the anime and manga world.

The hit anime adaptation debuted in 2019 and became a tentpole of the modern anime era. Because of this, its various mysteries are hyper-magnified as fans seek to understand the ins and outs of its expansive universe.

Why Can Demon Slayer's Nezuko Walk in the Sun?

Demon Slayer

Fans have long wondered why Demon Slayer character Nezuko can walk in the sun despite her status as a demon.

The anime series and manga it is based on have long told fans that demons cannot be seen in the sun. Exposure to direct sunlight by these spiritual beings will result in their skin burning and their bodies eventually turning into a pile of ashes.

However, the demon Nezuko Kamado can stand in the sunlight for some reason.

An exact explanation for Nezuko's resistance to sunlight has not been expressly written into the Demon Slayer canon in anime or manga. However, that has not stopped audiences from theorizing on the subject.

Nezuko, who was turned into a demon during a siege on her family by the dastardly Muzan, has been a part of the series since the beginning.

Despite being a demon, she joins the show's central demon slayer, Tanjiro, on a quest to turn her back into her human form.

The Sun Breathing Theory

One popular theory for why Nezuko can withstand sunlight, unlike other demons, is that she derives from a Sun Breathing lineage, which could give her immunity.

Sun Breathing, as seen throughout the Demon Slayer story, is a form of focused breathing that allows users to channel various powers, including fire, water, wind, and thunder.

Nezuko's father was a master in Sun Breathing, meaning that her inherited ability to focus on and channel the sun's power could explain why she can withstand its light.

She has not personally been seen using the Sun Breathing combat art at any point in the story so far, but it could still be a factor.

The Blue Spider Lily Theory

The other most prevalent fan theory regarding Nezuko and her sunlight resistance concerns the mysterious Blue Spider Lily.

The Blue Spider Lily is a legendary flower in Demon Slayer, known for blooming during daytime for only a handful of days a year.

The bloom possesses significant medicinal properties, being used in elixirs like that used to cure Muzan of an unknown illness that would've caused him to die before turning 20.

Some have speculated that perhaps Nezuko consumed one of these storied flowers as a child, providing her with sunlight immunity.

The flower is not shown to possess that kind of power in the story, but it is heavily implied that it can, at least temporarily, provide a demon with a resistance to sunlight.

Seeing as the Blue Spider Lily is so mysterious, and its power levels remain a major question, it would not be surprising to see it possess some sort of epic healing property such as this.

Demon Slayer is streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.