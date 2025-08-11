The MCU's Next Disney+ Villain Will Be a Beloved Ex-Superhero (Report)

The MCU has big plans for ex-Avengers superhero Wanda Maximoff to be the villain of its next Disney+ show. Marvel Studios hasn't laid any easy road for Wanda Stans in the post-Avengers: Endgame world, exploring the depths of her grief in WandaVision before taking her down an all-out evil mission in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While many are eager to see Elizabeth Olsen reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars, and a Scarlet Witch solo outing, those prospects look bleak for now.

In the aftermath of her Darkhold-fueled chaos, the MCU's Scarlet Witch crushed herself beneath Mouth Wundagore, erasing all copies of the Book of the Damned from across the Multiverse. While Earth-616's Scarlet Witch may be dead for now, Wanda Maximoff is still (somewhat) alive elsewhere in the Multiverse. The reality-bending played a major role in "What If...Zombies," where she was revealed as a victim of the quantum virus whom Vision had been feeding and attempting to cure, only for her magical powers to resist any treatment. Four years after What If...?'s undead affair came to Disney+, the story is officially getting a sequel in this year's Marvel Zombies.

According to a report from Nexus Point News, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff will be "front and center" in Marvel Zombies as not just a "powerful adversary," but the R-rated animated series' main antagonist. This marks Wanda's second descent from ex-superhero into outright villain under Marvel Studios after she caused plenty of chaos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The outlet reports that the zombified Wanda (who debuted in What If...?) will go by the Dead Queen in this reality, with Black Panther hero Okoye backing her up as a secondary villain following her orders and leading an undead army.

MCU star Elizabeth Olsen recently confirmed her return in Marvel Zombies with a surprising twist: she "[doesn't] remember" working on the show.

The four-episode R-rated animated series will be coming to Disney+ on October 3, just in time for Halloween. Then, fans will see Olsen return alongside nine MCU actors confirmed to appear in Marvel Zombies, including Simu Liu, Hailee Steinfeld, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and more.

Wanda Maximoff's Next MCU Appearance Will Be Terrifying

The Wanda Stans will undoubtedly be thrilled to hear that everyone's favorite reality-bender is finally coming back to screens. While fans may be waiting a little longer to see her back on Earth-616, it's exciting to hear she will be getting her dues in Marvel Zombies with her second villainous role to date.

Elizabeth Olsen confirming her return for the MCU's next Disney+ series is especially interesting, as the undead Wanda never spoke in What If...? Unless the actress simply returned to deliver some grunts and groans, she may have evolved to become the Dead Queen in Marvel Zombies.

As the Dead Queen will be Marvel Zombies' central villain, one can only assume that taking her down will be top priority for the surviving heroes. That said, as the zombified Scarlet Witch looks to have all the power with none of the restraint, there's no denying she won't be an easy one to kill.

Not only will Marvel Zombies witness an undead Wanda devoid of her humanity with no holding back, but this will also mark her first R-rated appearance. After she threw a shield through Captain Carter and turned Mr. Fantastic into spaghetti in Doctor Strange 2, one can only imagine her potential with the graphic filter off.

As of now, Olsen has been absent from the Avengers: Doomsday cast list and appears unlikely to return in live-action anytime soon. While most are sure she is due for resurrection, getting there will require some heavy storytelling first, as Wanda remains buried beneath Mount Wundagore... for now.