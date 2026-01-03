Netflix's New 'Night Agent' Replacement Unveils First Image (And It Looks Great)

Netflix showcased a stunning look at its new The Night Agent replacement in the form of Mercenary, a spin-off from the Extraction universe, headlined by Omar Sy. The Night Agent will soon return to the small screen in 2026 as it continues the deep cover mission of FBI Agent Peter Sutherland as he unpacks a conspiracy within the White House. While it is unknown whether The Night Agent Season 3 will be the show's final installment or if it will continue beyond that, Netflix is already gearing up for a potential replacement with the arrival of a spin-off show from another action franchise on the streamer.

To celebrate the show's filming wrap, Netflix has officially released the first-look image of Omar Sy's character in Mercenary: An Extraction Series, a show many believe will be Netflix's replacement for The Night Agent, as it delivers the same high-octane action and unexpected twists that the Gabriel Basso-led series is best known for.

Netflix

For the uninitiated, The Night Agent and Extraction draw striking similarities to one another because both follow a lone operative tasked with an impossible mission, deliver fast-paced action, and suspenseful storytelling.

Netflix (via TUDUM) confirmed the first plot details of Mercenary: An Extraction Series, revealing that it will follow Sy's character as he embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. The series is also being described as an "epic, global thriller" that explores themes of trauma, betrayal, and moral conflicts.

Netflix

These elements closely resemble what made The Night Agent great because the show's protagonist, Peter Sutherland, had to deal with shocking betrayals while also handling the task of ensuring the safety of innocent civilians (like Rose Larkin) to prevent the emergence of a deeper conspiracy that would lead to countless lives being sacrificed if not handled discreetly.

Another similar aspect between The Night Agent and the Extraction spin-off is that both protagonists are part of a discreet program dedicated to saving lives. Peter is part of Night Action, a countersurveillance program within the confines of the FBI, while Omar Sy's character is a mercenary hired by an overseeing group to locate and rescue hostages.

Based on Andre Park's novel, Ciudad, the Extraction movies deliver high-octane action by placing Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake in extreme and deadly situations as he undertakes his rescue missions focused on delivering an asset to a specific location by whatever means necessary. Both Extraction movies are available to stream on Netflix.

Mercenary is produced by Glen Mazzara and directed by Louise Hopper and Tim Southam. Sy is joined by a stellar cast, which includes the likes of Boyd Holbrook, Natalie Dormer, Waleed Zuaiter, Ed Speelers, Aaron Heffernan, and many more. Netflix has yet to confirm the release date of the spinoff.

Meanwhile, The Night Agent has been renewed for Season 3, and the series is confirmed to release on Netflix on February 19, 2026.

Why Netflix's Mercenary Series Is the Perfect Night Agent Replacement

The Night Agent Season 3 will raise the stakes even further because the conspiracy that Peter Sutherland is dealing with is now within the confines of the White House, and it's reasonable to assume that there is no bigger conflict than that.

That said, The Night Agent appears to be winding down, though there are rumblings that a Season 4 is imminent, according to a report from Deadline in November 2025.

Still, the timing of Mercenary's arrival is an ideal move for Netflix to boost it as a potential replacement for The Night Agent, considering the popularity of the Extraction movies could possibly lead to more seasons down the line.

Mercenary is expected to deliver the same high-octane and fast-paced action that the movies are best known for, and this should keep fans happy if The Night Agent decides to take a bow in the future.

The twists and turns that will definitely be included in the Extraction spin-off should also make the show an even more worthwhile addition, not just to the Netflix library, but also to the watchlist of fans itching to find more action-oriented shows similar to the DNA of The Night Agent.