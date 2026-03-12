Green Lantern Will Officially Return in Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow

Green Lantern is officially coming back in Man of Tomorrow, but it might not be the one fans are expecting. James Gunn's Superman sequel is preparing to head into production ahead of its 2027 release, and several familiar faces will be returning alongside David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. The Superman films have become the centrepoint of DC Studios's new DCU, and with its latest casting, Man of Tomorrow has laid the groundwork for another significant crossover.

While Superman introduced fans to Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who served as the Justice Gang's Green Lantern, Man of Tomorrow is going in a different direction. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Aaron Pierre has signed on for Man of Tomorrow, in which he'll reprise his role as John Stewart from HBO's upcoming Lanterns series.

As fans of DC comics know, there are many people who wield the moniker of Green Lantern, which will be addressed in Lanterns when John Stewart comes under the mentorship of Kyle Chandler's older Lantern, Hal Jordan (Fillion is also set to appear in the series as Gardner).

Pierre has now lined up his second DCU appearance in Man of Tomorrow, suggesting that Lanterns may serve as the origin story for his Green Lantern, which will prime him to appear at his full potential in the second Superman film. Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl is the only other Justice Gang member confirmed to return for the sequel at this time.

Man of Tomorrow will be a team-up film between Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, who face a new villain in Lars Eidinger's Brainiac. The film is once again being written and directed by DC Studios chief James Gunn, with Man of Tomorrow aiming for a July 9, 2027, release.

Man of Tomorrow Gets A New Green Lantern

Pierre's first post-Lanterns appearance in the DCU as Man of Tomorrow suggests the actor has a big future ahead of him in the cinematic universe.

The DCU has so far restrained itself from jumping into the Justice League too early, but with the studio preparing to release Supergirl and Green Lantern projects this year, it certainly seems to be laying the groundwork for the superhero team to come together. What's significant about Pierre being cast in Man of Tomorrow over Fillion or Chandler is that it seems DC Studios is planning to make John Stewart its primary Green Lantern moving forward, meaning if a Justice League team is taking shape in the DCU, Pierre will be on it.

Still, it's unclear what Gunn plans to do with Fillion's Green Lantern and whether both could appear in the Superman sequel, or whether something will happen to Guy Gardner during his role in Lanterns that prevents him from returning as a member of the Justice Gang.

Integrating Pierre's Green Lantern into Man of Tomorrow is another instance of the DCU establishing its interconnectivity. DC Studios has been doing this more openly than the MCU in its early days, but it's still being tactical about building out its cinematic universe.

Cameos from the likes of Peacemaker (John Cena), Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), and the Justice Gang, between the projects of Superman, Creature Commandos, and Peacemaker Season 2, have helped to connect threads between each of the DCU's projects, but Pierre's casting in Superman 2 is the first official connection between Lanterns and Man of Tomorrow.