Marvel Officially Unveils Its New Avengers Roster For 2026

While MCU fans are waiting for the eventual release of Avengers: Doomsday and its official roster of heroes, Marvel Comics officially revealed a brand new (and quite intriguing) Avengers roster in a fresh storyline called Avengers: Armageddon. The Avengers roster has undergone a series of shuffles over the years across several media, with the most recent being a new team introduced in Disney+'s two-part LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails.

It is now the turn of Avengers: Armageddon to unveil its new roster of Avengers, featuring a mix of returning favorites and unexpected members.

The five-issue limited event series revolves around the story of Thaddeus Ross (aka Red Hulk) seeking control of Latveria following the events of One World Under Doom.

Every Member of Avengers: Armageddon's 2026 Avengers Roster

Iron Man

Marvel Comics

After Doom's death in One World Under Doom, the world's population in this universe has led to greater mistrust of superheroes, simply because they blame the Avengers for ruining the utopia they've always dreamed of. It is up to Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers to change that perception, but it will not be easy.

Given Iron Man's experience with navigating conflict and his leadership with the Avengers, it only makes sense for him to be on the front lines against Red Hulk's global rampage.

Captain America

Marvel Comics

Sam Wilson's Captain America took a major risk by making an unexpected alliance with a strike team of villains in One World Under Doom to draw Doctor Doom out at the Latverian border. This cements him as a hero willing to make hard choices to achieve whatever goal the mission requires, even if it risks a clash with other Avengers.

With the Avengers' backs against the wall in Avengers: Armageddon, they need someone like Sam Wilson, who is willing to make the hard call and choose which necessary heroes are required to stop Red Hulk's onslaught. Given that he already formed a strategic bond with some villains in the previous storyline, it's possible that he might recruit them as well (but it risks further damaging the team's public image).

Wolverine

Marvel Comics

Wolverine appears as the X-Men's representative and a temporary member of the Avengers in Avengers: Armageddon. It makes a lot of sense why Wolverine is included in this main roster, considering that he is one of the few heroes who can stand toe to toe against Red Hulk.

Marvel Comics recently unveiled Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #1, which is set to tie directly into the events of Avengers: Armageddon. In this prelude, Wolverine is tasked with finding a missing mutant named Tyler, who later manifests the same powers as him but with a unique ability to wear external adamantium armor.

Tyler's introduction has massive repercussions for the Weapon X program, and he could be exploited by Red Hulk to distract Wolverine and the other Avengers during his global takeover.

Spider-Man

Marvel Comics

An Avengers roster wouldn't be complete without Spider-Man, and his inclusion could be a preview of what is to come between the clash of Tom Holland's MCU web-slinger and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man is set to be a major player in the grand scheme of things in Armageddon. Peter Parker could be a key part in convincing the general public to trust the heroes again after Doom's downfall.

Invisible Woman

Marvel Comics

Following the end of One World Under Doom, Victor von Doom bid his final goodbye to Reed Richards by giving him his last will and testament, meaning that Reed is the one being positioned as the true leader of Latveria and not Red Hulk.

While Reed is not featured prominently as a member of the main Avengers heroes, Sue Storm (Invisible Woman) appears to be at the forefront in battle, but this could be purely strategic due to her innate abilities.

It's possible that Sue agreed to deploy herself and assist the Avengers in the looming conflict while Reed finds a way to pacify Red Hulk in his lab.

Captain Marvel

Marvel Comics

Captain Marvel is one of the Avengers' heavy hitters, and it makes a lot of sense that she is included in the main heroes fighting the Red Hulk during his rampage.

Carol Danvers' history of leadership and her profound moral compass make her an ideal candidate to lead the clash while also coordinating everyone in this unusual situation.

Vision

Marvel Comics

As a long-time core member of the Avengers, Vision seems poised to step up in the pivotal clash against Red Hulk, and he has the necessary tools and abilities to withstand a red-imbued rage monster due to his density manipulation, energy projection, and superhuman intellect.

Bonus: Red Hulk

Marvel Comics

The ending of One World Under Doom saw Doctor Doom sacrificing himself to allow the Living Tribunal to resurrect Valeria Richards, meaning that Emperor Doom is nowhere to be found at the beginning of Avengers: Armageddon.

This led to a power vacuum that Thunderbolt Ross took advantage of, laying waste to everyone in his path as Red Hulk to stake his claim on Latveria. Unless Doom miraculously comes back to life after being disintegrated at the end of One World Under Doom, this positions Red Hulk as the main villain of Armageddon, leading to an all-hands-on-deck situation for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel Comics

After he claimed Doctor Doom's former homeland for himself, it sparked a game-changing global conflict that forced the Avengers to reassemble and set things right.

"Red Hulk’s devastating tear across the globe must be stopped…but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more…but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation."

The Marvel Comics series is written by Chip Zdarsky and artists Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz, and will be released on June 3.