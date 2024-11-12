Avengers 5 Doomsday Cast: Every MCU Character Confirmed & Likely to Appear

Earth's Mightiest Heroes will return to theaters in May 2026 with Avengers: Doomsday, and the MCU crossover event will bring a cast of epic proportions.

Avengers 5 was once planned to go by The Kang Dynasty. However, after the firing of Kang actor Jonathan Majors, Marvel Studios opted to pivot to Doomsday, which will star Doctor Doom and lay the groundwork for Avengers: Secret Wars.

A report from Deadline stated "more than 60 MCU characters could reprise their roles," meaning fans should expect plenty of returning faces.

Below we take a look at over 80 characters that have appeared in the MCU, and breakdown how likely they are to appear in Marvel's largest movie ever, Avengers Doomsday!

Confirmed

Marvel

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Upon announcing Doomsday at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios confirmed former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. would lead the way as the villainous Doctor Doom, setting him up for a major role in Secret Wars.

While confirming Downey Jr.'s MCU return, the Russo Brothers introduced him as "the one person who could play Victor von Doom."

As such, it appears the actor will not be playing a Tony Stark Variant who becomes Doctor Doom, but rather Victor von Doom, perhaps from the same alternate Earth on which The Fantastic Four: First Steps will take place.

The Fantastic Four

Kevin Feige confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that Marvel's First Family will return for Doomsday and Secret Wars after The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

According to director Matt Shakman, the MCU's Fantastic Four will hail from a "retro-futuristic '60s" and an alternate universe.

The cast will officially include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Mass-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/Thing.

Tom Holland - Spider-Man

Tom Holland's Peter Parker may not get to crossover into other MCU projects too much due to Sony Pictures holding the movie rights but as the face of Marvel, Spider-Man will undoubtedly be back to aid in the fight against Doctor Doom.

In October, it was confirmed that Tom Holland will be filming for Avengers Doomsday, Spider-Man 4, and an untitled Christopher Nolan movie in 2025, confirming the character's appearance in Avengers 5.

Not only will Spider-Man have to contend with the other heroes having lost all memory of him in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he will also find himself up against a villain who bears the face of his mentor and father figure, Tony Stark.

Most Likely

Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie - Sam Wilson's Captain America

While Steve Rogers was once the lead of the Avengers, having now taken the mantle of Captain America, that burden may now fall on Sam Wilson.

With Captain America: Brave New World set to lay the groundwork for a new age of Avengers, Wilson could be the one to form and lead the team into battle.

Danny Ramirez - Falcon

Not only does the MCU have a new Captain America in Sam Wilson, but Joaquin Torres is set to take up the mantle of Falcon from him. As the two are likely to become an intertwined duo just as Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson once were, he will undoubtedly find a place on the next Avengers roster.

Brie Larson - Captain Marvel

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel may be coming off the box office flop of her MCU crossover sequel, The Marvels, but as one of the most powerful Avengers and an iconic face, she will undoubtedly be back to aid the team once again.

In the aftermath of The Marvels, which sent Monica Rambeau into an alternate universe alongside the X-Men, she may well already be investigating the Multiverse going into Doomsday, setting her up for an important role.

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Although Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) has only popped up in his MCU solo movie so far, the martial arts hero quickly became a fan favorite.

The post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings even teased his future in the Avengers as he met with Wong, Hulk, and Captain Marvel to discuss a mysterious beacon emitting from the Ten Rings.

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Unfortunately, the MCU has left behind T'Challa for the time being following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. But Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought in Shuri as the latest to take on the heroic mantle, and as both a skilled fighter and tech genius, she will undoubtedly prove vital in Doomsday.

Benedict Cumberbatch - Doctor Strange

As one of the MCU's top sorcerers with the most experience in the Multiverse, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange may lead the way for the next Avengers movies. Perhaps he could even be the one to make the Tony Stark-style sacrifice to defeat Doctor Doom and resolve the Incursions tearing the Multiverse apart.

Charlize Theron - Clea

After Clea swooped into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to bring Doctor Strange on her Incursion investigations, it became clear Charlize Theron would have an important role in the rest of the Multiverse Saga.

Along with showing up in Doctor Strange 3, her mission with the avenging sorcerer could kickstart the conflict of Doomsday.

Benedict Wong - Wong

Early on, Wong racked up more cameos and Multiverse Saga appearances than anyone else in the MCU. While that has certainly dialed back in recent projects, Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme is all but certain to appear in the coming Avengers conflicts, putting his knowledge of the Multiverse to good use.

Xochitl Gomez - America Chavez

As Doomsday will be the beginning of the end for the Multiverse Saga, it feels like a given that a young hero whose powers revolve around universe-hopping would be a sure-fire pick to join the Avengers' next mission.

Perhaps America Chavez's (played by Xochitl Gomez) powers could even be how the Avengers navigate the Multiverse when that inevitably becomes necessary in taking on Doctor Doom.

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Chris Hemsworth has only appeared once in the Multiverse Saga with the panned Thor: Love and Thunder, but his MCU days may not be behind him. Rumors are already spreading of a fifth Thor movie, but before then, it would be surprising if he were to leave the Avengers to take on Doctor Doom without him.

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

When Kang the Conqueror was set to antagonize Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers 5, Ant-Man probably would have been among the blockbuster's leads due to his experience with him in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

But now, Paul Rudd ought to step back to a more familiar role as just another part of the Avengers team.

Mark Ruffalo - Hulk

Mark Ruffalo's Hulk is one of the few original MCU heroes still around, and having played a role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, his commitment to the franchise appears as strong as ever.

After plenty of backlash to his Smart Hulk persona, Doomsday may hopefully bring back the green and angry monster audiences have been craving.

Jeremy Renner - Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner has already seemingly teased his involvement with Doomsday after sharing the announcement on Instagram. As a founding Avenger with plenty of history with Robert Downey Jr.'s face in the MCU, he ought to appear in a fairly important role as he comes back to acting after recovering from a near-fatal injury.

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Back when Avengers 5 was planned as The Kang Dynasty, writer Jeff Loveness teased plans for Florence Pugh to appear as Yelena Belova.

After leading the Thunderbolts in 2025, Belova could work her way into the Avengers as she officially takes up the Black Widow mantle from Natasha Romanoff and fills in for her in Doomsday.

Sebastian Stan - Bucky Barnes

Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes will take on a new MCU role in Thunderbolts* as a congressman, making the jump from historic veteran to superhero to politician.

The former Winter Soldier was listed in the report from The Cosmic Circus as one of the characters likely to appear in Doomsday, which only makes sense given his long MCU tenure and history of working with the team.

Likely

Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool

Although Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson may not be living in the MCU after Deadpool & Wolverine, it did tease his future. Not only did he seek out the Avengers to fulfill his dream of joining the team, but he also saw future footage of Thor crying over him, which may finally be explained in Doomsday or Secret Wars.

Hugh Jackman - Wolverine

In the aftermath of Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman remains the current live-action Logan, and there may be more appearances from him in the pipeline. After the success of their team-up blockbuster, Jackman may stick around as Wolverine for the coming Avengers movies before perhaps being recast in the next saga.

Don Cheadle - War Machine

The MCU may no longer have an Iron Man, but it does have a War Machine who will soon lead Armor Wars on the big screen. As the Avengers come to blows with a villain bearing the face of a former ally, Rhodey may have some emotional moments to come as Tony Stark's closest friend.

Charlie Cox - Daredevil

Charlie Cox's Daredevil has become a fan-favorite MCU character in his recent appearances, and he will soon be back to lead Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again. Looking ahead, it would be surprising if such a popular character were to sit out Doomsday, especially after his recent meetings with Spider-Man and She-Hulk.

Hailee Steinfeld - Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop quickly became a fan-favorite in Hawkeye, and The Marvels even teased her forming the Young Avengers with Kamala Khan. With so many young heroes with links to the core Avengers roaming the MCU, they could be called upon to help out with their own side mission in Doomsday.

Teyonah Parris - Monica Rambeau

Monica Rambeau could have an important role to play in the Multiverse Saga after The Marvels left her in an alternate X-Men universe with Beast. Perhaps she could be the link who will pull that universe's heroes into the fighting, arriving at just the right moment to save the team from Doctor Doom's wrath.

Iman Vellani - Ms. Marvel

One of The Marvels' other heroes and a growing fan-favorite is Iman Vellani's superhero superfan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. After teaming up with several iconic female heroes and preparing to form the Young Avengers, her appearance in Doomsday appears likely.

Evangeline Lilly - Wasp

Evangeline Lilly's Wasp once seemed like a shoo-in for Avengers 5 after being among the first to fight Kang the Conqueror. But following the pivot to Doctor Doom and the actress confirming on Instagram she is taking an "indefinite hiatus" from acting, her role could be moved over to another character like Cassie Lang.

That said, it seems unlikely Marvel Studios would abandon such an important Avengers that easily, so she could still have a small cameo, even if that perhaps was just to kill her off early in the movie.

Kathryn Newton - Cassie Lang

Speaking of the Young Avengers, Cassie Lang is expected to be another member of the roster, and her connection to Ant-Man could bring her into Doomsday. With the Wasp less likely to have a major part in Avengers 5, some of her once-planned role could be shifted over to Cassie.

Tatiana Maslany - She-Hulk

Mark Ruffalo seemingly spoiled She-Hulk's Avengers future already as he teased "there’s not going to be another Avengers without her." Of course, her casting was never definitive and plans can always change, but she is certainly likely to join the Avengers, but possibly without her iconic fourth-wall-breaking moments.

Chris Pratt - Star-Lord

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's post-credits scene confirmed that "the Legendary Star-Lord will return," having made himself at home back on Earth. Having already fought side-by-side with the Avengers before, Chris Pratt's Peter Quill may well take up arms against Doctor Doom to defend his homeworld.

The Thunderbolts

While there may not be room for the entire Thunderbolts roster to play into Doomsday, at least several members of the team will probably be involved - if they make it out of their ensemble debut alive.

While characters such as Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes may be more likely than others, the likes of Red Guardian, Ghost, and U.S. Agent could tag along for minor roles in the conflict as well.

Samuel L. Jackson - Nick Fury

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has had a role in every Avengers movie thus far, albeit to varying degrees, since initially piecing the team together. As he continues his MCU tenure with projects like Secret Invasion and The Marvels, he may find himself behind the scenes of the Avengers' next mission too.

Jeffrey Wright - The Watcher

Jeffrey Wright has narrated every season of What If...? as the Watcher, observing events across the Multiverse and only interfering occasionally. The cataclysmic chaos of Doomsday and Secret Wars may spark his next interference, or he could equally just observe the Avengers' latest conflict.

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Tom Hiddleston has appeared as several God of Mischief Variants over the years, one of which from Loki is a key piece of the MCU Multiverse. In the aftermath of Season 2, Loki became the God of Stories as he took his place holding the timeline branches together, which makes it almost certain he will be seen again.

Danai Gurira - Okoye

Danai Gurira's Wakandan warrior Okoye was last seen donning a high-tech Midnight Angels suit into battle against Namor and Talokan. After appearing in Endgame, Okoye and much of the Wakandan army could be back to assist the Avengers once again to take on Doctor Doom.

Winston Duke - M’Baku

On a similar front to Okoye, after Wakanda played a pivotal role in both battles against Thanos, the African nation may do the same again. As the new ruler of Wakanda following the death of King T'Challa and Queen Ramonda, M'Baku could make some appearance to lead his people into war.

Dominique Thorne - Ironheart

Namor and Shuri's new Black Panther weren't the only fresh heroes to join the MCU in Wakanda Forever, as Dominique Thorne debuted as Ironheart. With the Iron Man-inspired hero set to lead a Disney+ series in 2025, her future with the Young Avengers may be set-up in Doomsday alongside other key players.

Katy - Awkwafina

Shang-Chi and his platonic friend Katy, played by Awkwafina, made a splash from the moment they stepped into the MCU. Considering that she appeared alongside Wong in Shang-Chi's post-credits scene that seemingly teased the next Avengers crossover, she could very well appear in some capacity, perhaps with a cameo as Shang-Chi is recruited to assist Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Possible Picks

Marvel Studios

Kang the Conqueror

Marvel Studios has officially dropped Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, and it's currently unclear whether it intends to recast the role or simply abandon the once-planned Avengers: The Kang Dynasty villain altogether.

If Kang were to return in Doomsday, Majors would undoubtedly be recast after his assault conviction and the scale of the role would be reduced greatly. Perhaps the Council of Kangs could even be massacred early on by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom to establish himself as a formidable threat.

The Guardians of the Galaxy

In the aftermath of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn left behind a new roster of Rocket, Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, and Phyla.

What the future holds for the cosmic heroes is unclear, but the door is certainly open for them to assist the Avengers against Doctor Doom, especially when half the roster already teamed up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes against Thanos.

The Eternals

Marvel Studios left the Eternals in the midst of a major cliffhanger after their ensemble debut, with half the team in the clutches with Arishem and the rest wandering space in search of others like them. Until that storyline is resolved, it's tough to imagine how they would appear in Doomsday or Secret Wars.

Harry Styles - Starfox

One Direction star Harry Styles boarded the MCU in Eternals as Starfox, the brother of Thanos and another all-powerful hero. The flick sent him and several Eternals on a quest to save their comrades from Arishem, making his appearance in Doomsday unlikely unless the cliffhanger is addressed.

Patton Oswalt - Pip the Troll

Patton Oswalt's Pip the Troll comes as something of a package deal with Starfox, accompanying him wherever he goes. So, unless Harry Styles' Starfox has a surprising role in the next Avengers blockbuster, fans shouldn't hold out hope to see Pip the Troll anytime soon either.

Mahershala Ali - Blade

Marvel Studios may be struggling to get Blade off the ground, but fans can only hope it will be out as planned before Doomsday. As Mahershala Ali's vampire hunter should be introduced to the MCU by then, fans can expecting him to be a major player in the franchise as it advances.

However, with production difficulties still ongoing, there is every chance Blade will not have been introduced by Avengers 5. And even if he is, his ensemble future may take a different route as he leads a project such as Midnight Sons.

Oscar Isaac - Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac made his debut as Moon Knight in a solo Disney+ series which largely left behind the MCU connections. But his crossover into the wider universe where he will meet other iconic faces is inevitable, whether that comes in Doomsday, Secret Wars, Midnight Sons, or perhaps not until Moon Knight Season 2.

May Calamawy - Scarlet Scarab

Moon Knight introduced a second new hero to the MCU as May Calamawy became the Scarlet Scarab, the wing-wearing avatar of Taweret. Going forward, it wouldn't be surprising if she followed wherever Moon Knight may go, meaning if he appears in Doomsday, she would likely join him.

Owen Wilson - Mobius

In the aftermath of Loki, Owen Wilson's Mobius had left the TVA and was last seen watching over his alternate self living out a happy life on the Sacred Timeline. One has to wonder if the Multiversal chaos to come could spring him back into action in a Coulson-like role, especially if Loki comes into the picture.

Sophia Di Martino - Sylvie

Much like Mobius, Sylvie appeared finished with the TVA after Loki, having said her farewells to Owen Wilson's analyst before departing through a Timedoor. It's unclear exactly where that may have taken her, but Sophia Di Martino's Asgardian is still roaming the MCU and could easily come into the Avengers conflict.

Kit Harington - Dane Whitman

Kit Harrington made his MCU debut as Dane Whitman in Eternals, and as comic fans will know, he has a bright future ahead as the heroic Black Knight. However, as Whitman has yet to take up the heroic mantle and wield the Ebony Blade, he may not have a place in the Avengers roster in time for the fight with Doctor Doom.

Carey Jones - Man-Thing

After debuting in Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing could prove important to the Multiverse Saga due to his place in the comics as the guardian of the Nexus of All Realities. This can facilitate travel between universes, and perhaps the Avengers may encounter Man-Thing in their efforts to use it in Doomsday.

Elizabeth Olsen - Scarlet Witch

Fans of Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, have been eager to see Elizabeth Olsen back in the MCU. For now, the chaos magician appears dead after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but most expect to see her back eventually, although that may not happen quite in time for Doomsday.

Paul Bettany - Vision

Vision has been a staple of the Avengers roster since Avengers: Age of Ultron, although he did sit out Endgame after dying at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

The MCU does have a new White Vision, still played by Paul Bettany, who is set to lead a Disney+ series, which could lay the groundwork for him to rejoin his fellow heroes.

Carl Lumbly - Isaiah Bradley

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed that Isaiah Bradley received the Super Solder Serum during his 1950s military service. While he may be too old to fully join the fight in Doomsday, Carl Lumbly could take on a minor role following his return in Captain America: Brave New World.

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha Harkness

WandaVision brought Kathryn Hahn to the MCU as Agatha Harkness, a villainous witch seeking power, which was explored more in Agatha All Along. With Marvel Studios clearly loving her enough to grant her own series, the studio may look to fit her into future crossovers such as Doomsday.

After the events of Agatha All Along, Agatha has taken on a new ghostly form while accompanying Joe Locke's Wiccan on a quest to find his brother Tommy. If this quest takes place during the upcoming Vision series, Agatha, Wiccan, and Tommy Maximoff's Speed might all appear together in Doomsday.

Joe Locke - Wiccan

Joe Locke joined the MCU with Agatha All Along, and was confirmed to be playing Wanda Maximoff's aged-up superhero son Wiccan.

Wiccan is a major player in the Young Avengers and maybe a founding member of the team in the MCU. Doomsday could be the perfect time for the Young Avengers to have their first teamup.

Wil Deusner - Skaar

She-Hulk ended with the shocking revelation that Hulk had a son during his time on Sakaar who goes by Skaar and was played by Wil Deusner. If the gamma-infused hero shows up in Doomsday, he could bring his son with him, laying the groundwork for him to join the Young Avengers whenever they may form.

Josh Brolin - Thanos

Josh Brolin's Thanos may have been defeated in Endgame, but he has appeared and died many times since then across the Multiverse. Perhaps another Variant could make its way into Doomsday, offering Doctor Doom an easy kill to prove his immense power and strength compared to the Avengers' last big bad.

Tenoch Huerta - Namor

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced moviegoers to Namor and his kingdom of Talokan. While Tenoch Huerta's underwater hero is yet to make his sophomore MCU appearance, the next Avengers crossover may be the perfect time for him and Talokan to support the heroes of the surface world.

Tessa Thompson - Valkyrie

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie remains the king of New Asgard, and The Marvels even revealed her relationship with Captain Marvel. Her links to other Avengers and constant willingness to dive headfirst into battle could bring her and the rest of New Asgard into the fight with Doctor Doom.

India Hemsworth - Love

Thor: Love and Thunder concluded with the God of Thunder taking on an adopted daughter with powers granted to her by Eternity. As the movie concluded with Thor and Love heading into battle, she clearly has plenty of fighting experience in her which may prompt Chris Hemsworth's hero to bring his daughter along for the ride.

Lewis Pullman - Sentry

Thunderbolts will also bring a new superhero to the MCU in Sentry, played by Top Gun: Maverick's Lewis Pullman. The Superman-esque hero is among the most powerful Marvel characters, so depending on what direction Thunderbolts takes him, he could be a powerful tool for the Avengers' next mission.

Meng'er Zhang - Xu Xialing

In the aftermath of Shang-Chi, the sister of the martial arts hero, Xu Xialing, is leading the Ten Rings after Wenwu's death. Perhaps the Ten Rings could aid in the Avengers' coming conflict as an army to support them similarly to how the Wakandans aided in Infinity War's fight against Thanos.

Hayley Atwell - Captain Carter

As the recurring lead of What If...?, Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter has been among the faces of the Multiverse Saga. A Variant of Captain Carter even joined the Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2, only to die at the hands of Scarlet Witch, but perhaps the next Variant will have better luck against Doctor Doom.

While a live-action Captain Carter will undoubtedly appear again (likely the real one from What If...? this time), such a comeback could be saved for Secret Wars as it only further dials up the Multiversal shenanigans.

Wesley Snipes - Blade

Deadpool & Wolverine brought back classic heroes from Marvel's movie past in the resistance against Cassandra Nova, among which was Wesley Snipes' Blade.

Snipes brought Blade to life in an early 2000s trilogy and made it out of the Void after Deadpool's latest adventure. While he delivered the iconic "there's only ever gonna be one Blade" line on his return, fans know Mahershala Ali will soon play the MCU's vampire hunter, and perhaps there may be room for a team-up.

Blade was recently confirmed to still be a priority for Marvel Studios, but at this point it seems unlikely that the movie will come out before Doomsday, but might come out in between Doomsday and Secret Wars. If this is the case, it seems unlikely Blade will appear in Doomsday, but is certain to have a large role in Secret Wars.

Jennifer Garner - Elektra

Jennifer Garner's Elektra also joined the resistance after her roles in Ben Affleck's Daredevil and her own 2005 spin-off flick. Deadpool & Wolverine confirmed indicated her Matt Murdock was killed by Cassandra Nova, but she remains alive and well and could be among the Multiversal characters in Doomsday.

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Channing Tatum fought for over a decade under 20th Century Fox to get his Gambit solo film made, only for it to never see the light of day. Fortunately, Tatum got the chance to play the card-slinger in Deadpool & Wolverine, and many would be eager to see him again before a new Gambit is cast for the MCU's X-Men.

Dafne Keen - X-23

Out of the four resistance members, Dafne Keen arguably has the highest chance of appearing in Doomsday as Deadpool & Wolverine left off with X-23 at dinner with the mutant heroes. As both Deadpool and Wolverine are likely to feature in Doomsday, she could tag along with them for a Multiversal battle.

Emilia Clarke - G'iah

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke plays G'iah, the Skrull daughter of Talos in Secret Invasion, and the series left her with exciting new abilities. She accused the powers of countless heroes such as Captain Marvel, Thor, Hulk, and more, which could lead to some fun team-ups and interactions in Doomsday.

Olivia Colman - Sonya Falsworth

When G'iah last appeared, she was recruited by MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) to assist her in missions. If G'iah were to join the fight in Doomsday, it would likely be under the watchful eye of Falsworth, perhaps granting her a minor role in the Avengers' next outing.

Gael Garcia Bernal - Werewolf By Night

Werewolf by Night further opened up the supernatural corner of the MCU with many new faces, including Gael Garcia Bernal as the titular monster. While he almost certainly has a future in projects such as the rumored Midnight Sons, it may be too early in his career to fit into an Avengers blockbuster.

Laura Donnelly - Elsa Bloodstone

Laura Donnelly similarly joined the MCU in Werewolf by Night as Elsa Bloodstone, the daughter of a legendary monster hunter who uses the ancient relic of the Bloodstone to be powerful and protected from monsters. Much like Werewolf by Night, it's tough to see much of a place for her in Doomsday.

Fox X-Men

Recent Multiversal MCU blockbusters have delivered plenty of cameos from Marvel's theatrical past, including members of the Fox X-Men. Especially after The Marvels revealed Monica Rambeau was trapped in an alternate world with members of the old X-Men, more of the roster could be back for Doomsday.

Fox Fantastic Four

20th Century Fox debuted two Fantastic Four rosters over the years, including the early 2000s line-up led by Ioan Gruffudd and the 2015 disaster with Miles Teller.

One of these heroes recently came back in Deadpool & Wolverine as Chris Evans reprised Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, only to meet his demise, but perhaps more of these heroes could make their way into Doomsday or Secret Wars.

Gwyneth Paltrow - Pepper Potts

Although Gwyneth Paltrow left her MCU days behind after Tony Stark met his demise, the opportunity for Pepper Potts to encounter a villain who looks just like her deceased husband may be too good to pass up. Perhaps she could even don the Iron Man-esque Rescue armor once more to get in on the action.

Long Shots

Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr. - Iron Man

With Robert Downey Jr. already on board as Doctor Doom, the MCU veteran could pull double duty and return as an Iron Man Variant. Then again, such a comeback may well be saved for Avengers: Secret Wars if it were to happen at all.

Scarlett Johansson - Black Widow

Just like Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, Scarlett Johansson has left the MCU and Black Widow behind.

Although the actress remains involved with Marvel Studios as she is set to produce a new project, there are no signs of her getting back in front of the cameras, and if she does, it will probably be a one-off comeback saved for Secret Wars.

Chris Evans - Steve Rogers' Captain America

Chris Evans already made his way back to the MCU once in the Multiverse Saga as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine. But with his Fantastic Four hero dead, Doomsday may be the right time to bring back Steve Rogers' Captain America.

The MCu veteran could feature in Doomsday as a Steve Rogers Variant or even his elderly self living on the Sacred Timeline, who still appears to be alive.

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tobey Maguire will undoubtedly be back to team up with Tom Holland's web-slinger once more. But his much-anticipated return and crossover with other legacy Marvel heroes will probably be saved for Secret Wars which will likely be the bigger of the Avengers ensembles.

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man

The return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will probably be a package deal after their beloved chemistry with Tom Holland in No Way Home. With that in mind, fans should similarly temper expectations of seeing Marvel's famous "not the werewolf" liar until Secret Wars in 2027.

Brett Goldstein - Hercules

Thor: Love and Thunder introduced Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein as Hercules and sent him on a quest for vengeance against the God of Thunder. As he still hasn't met any other MCU characters, he likely won't be joining the Avengers yet, unless he shows up to face-off with Thor early in Doomsday.

Natalie Portman - Jane Foster

For now, Jane Foster is dead and living in Valhalla alongside the likes of Heimdall after losing her battle with cancer. While the Norse afterlife may offer a path to her resurrection or return in the future, that would likely come in a future Thor affair, with little time for such a story to play into Doomsday or Secret Wars.

Jon Bernthal - Punisher

Jon Bernthal's Punisher has been a fan-favorite character ever since his debut on Netflix, and fans will soon see him back on Disney+ in Daredevil: Born Again. But given his mature, R-rated tone and street-level presence, it's tough to see how there would be room for him to have any major role in a Multiversal conflict.

Alaqua Cox - Echo

Much like the Punisher, as a street-level and crime-focused hero, it's tough to imagine Echo coming into a Multiversal conflict and joining the Avengers.

Perhaps her connection to Hawkeye and Daredevil could provide that necessary link, but a large-scale team-up against a powerful villain from another universe would be a massive change of pace from Disney+'s Echo.

Harrison Ford - Red Hulk

Harrison Ford will board the MCU with Captain America: Brave New World as a recast Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, finally transforming into the Red Hulk. But most fans agree the pop culture veteran is unlikely to stick around in the MCU long-term, with many even anticipating his demise in Brave New World.

Agents of SHIELD

Fans were once eagerly holding out for Phil Coulson, Quake, and the other Agents of SHIELD characters to crossover into the MCU. But with four years passed since the ABC series closed out, the time may have been and gone for Coulson's crew, especially with its canon status still up for debate.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.