MCU: America Chavez Actress Teases Avengers 5 Return Possibility

Phase 4 of the MCU has introduced an impressive number of new characters. But on the heels of Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the Multiverse-traveling America Chavez - who was first introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - seems particularly relevant to where the MCU is heading into Phase 5 and beyond.

Played by Xochitl Gomez, America Chavez has the unique ability to travel through the Multiverse via star-shaped portals and has spent years visiting different universes. This is why she was pursued by the Scarlet Witch, as Wanda was desperate to use America's powers to access a universe where she could be with her twin boys from WandaVision.

Even though Marvel's Comic-Con announcements didn't feature Gomez or confirm her next role as America Chavez, what the studio did reveal is certainly on theme with the MCU's young Multiversal traveler.

America Chavez Star Wants to Meet Kang in Avengers 5

Marvel

When talking with Kirsten Acuna about Marvel Studios' Comic-Con announcements, Xochitl Gomez not only shared her hopes for her character but also teased America Chavez's future in the next two Avengers movies considering her "powers are traveling the Multiverse and the next chapter of the MCU is literally the Multiverse Saga:"

“I wasn’t there, just because I had school finals and stuff that I had to get done. I was like, ‘Aw man, I really want to go.’ But sadly, I couldn’t make it. But I mean… I think where we… left off, she was at Kamar-Taj. And I think America… she needs to learn some structure and some discipline. But there’s a lot more to unpack with her story and obviously with her powers, she needs to learn more about them, and herself, and also her moms. But I can’t really ignore the fact that her powers are traveling the Multiverse and the next chapter of the MCU is literally the Multiverse Saga… I don’t know.”

During Marvel's Hall H panel, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that Phase 4, 5, and 6 will be referred to as the Multiverse Saga and conclude with two Avengers films in 2025: Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Jonathon Majors, who made his MCU debut in Loki as He Who Remains, is set to appear as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and assume the mantle of the Multiverse Saga's primary villain.

When told that it seems as if the Multiverse-traveling America Chavez will have a big role in the future of the MCU, Gomez talked about "Kang Dynasty" and how she hopes "America will get to be in a Kang-related project:"

“I don’t know. But yes also, Kang Dynasty. I think it could be really cool, because Kang seems like a really great villain, and I’m just really excited to see what they have in store for him, and what he’s about to kind of unleash. And hopefully America will get to be in a Kang-related project. I think that would be really cool and I think that would be fun on my end. I’d be having a blast.”

This isn't the first time Gomez has talked about who she hopes her character will cross paths with in the future.

In a prior interview, the Doctor Strange 2 actress confessed she would like to see America crossover with Thor and Loki. The latter choice is particularly interesting since he also has experience with Kang and the Multiverse.

When Will Marvel's Multiverse Hero Meet Its Multiversal Conqueror?

Since America Chavez's superpower is traveling the Multiverse, and Kang is a Multiversal villain, a future interaction between the two seems like a guarantee.

The fact that Gomez brought up Avengers: Kang Dynasty specifically is interesting; and since this film is expected to touch on the many Variants of Kang spread throughout the Multiverse, it does sound like a project that America Chavez could naturally play a part in.

As the actress pointed out, audiences last saw America at Kamar-Taj following the events of Doctor Strange 2.

Given her relationship with Wong, it wouldn't be surprising if the new Sorcerer Supreme would be the one to help her learn that "structure and discipline." And, due Wong's tradition of cameos in the MCU - including his upcoming role in She-Hulk - it's possible that fans will see some of America Chavez's in-training leading up to her next role and Phase 6.

Plus, there's still a rumor that Marvel is developing a standalone Disney+ show for America. Perhaps Kevin Feige will reveal a bit more of what her future holds at D23 in September?

Avengers: Kang Dynasty is currently set to release on May 2, 2025.