America Chavez Actress Reveals Her Future MCU Crossover Hopes

Marvel Studios recently introduced another new Young Avengers character in Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, who made her long-awaited debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. America interacted with Earth-616's sorcerers for the first time in this sequel, setting the stage for her to be an important new player in the Avengers line-up moving forward.

Doctor Strange 2 mostly put her alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange as they traveled the Multiverse looking for a way to stop Wanda's reign of terror in his own universe. While she also had minor interactions with Wong and Wanda's twin sons from an alternate reality, Gomez's heroine still has plenty of relationships left to build as she moves beyond her first MCU movie.

While it's still unclear where or when Gomez will make her return as America Chavez, there are no doubts that she'll be back in play soon enough, especially now that she has a handle on her powers. Now, thanks to a recent interview, Gomez has shared some of the major players she wants a crossover with when she comes back for Round 2 in the MCU.

Who Does Xochitl Gomez Want a Crossover With?

Speaking with the D23 Inside Disney podcast, America Chavez star Xochitl Gomez shared who she wants to interact with in future MCU movies after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While she first mentioned her Multiverse of Madness co-stars, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch, she turned her attention to Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Chris Hemsworth's Thor. Gomez praised Hemsworth for his personality while also lamenting how few original Avengers are left in the franchise after the events of the Infinity Saga:

"I mean, I would say Elizabeth and Benedict, but you know, obviously, I already worked with them. There aren’t many OG Avengers really left, which is kind of sad. I would say Loki, but he hasn't been an Avenger. Thor though, that’d be fun. I really like Chris Hemsworth. He’s just such a funny and fun person, you can definitely see his personality through interviews and stuff. Loki is a little insane, isn’t it?"

Gomez also touched on how cool it was to see Cumberbatch fully suited up as Doctor Strange, which meant so much to her with how big of an MCU fan she's been for a long time. Seeing the Doctor Strange star on set while dressed up in her America Chavez costume gave her some incredible moments, putting into perspective how big the movie actually was:

It was really crazy, just because I’m a huge fan of the MCU. I’d watched almost every movie twice, more than that if I’m being real. So it was really crazy to see the whole outfit and the hair and the goatee, the whole thing just standing there in front of you. And then also, I have my whole outfit and my hair and makeup and everything, so it’s just like ‘Wow, this is actually happening, and I’m on this movie.’ There’s a few of those moments. Every day, you kind of go in and you’re like ‘This is my job,’ and then every now and then you’d just be like “Oooh, this is big!’”

Gomez moved on to Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen, describing her as "such a pro" for her ability to do some incredibly intense scenes while keeping things light on set and leaving Gomez in awe:

"Well, literally, she was just such a pro. She’s amazing. She keeps one foot in the scene and kind of one foot out, and it’s not like she’s cracking jokes between the crazy witchy scenes where she’s trying to kill America. But she can absolutely leave that behind for a moment and be the wonderful Elizabeth Olsen that we love so much, and I was just literally in awe of that. I’m like ‘How can she do that? That’s amazing!’”

When Will America Chavez Return?

Xochitl Gomez continues to show how big of a fan she is of the MCU as a whole, especially considering how big her role was in Doctor Strange 2 alongside Cumberbatch and Olsen. She even proves to be quite the historian with her choices for who to crossover with, as Hemsworth and Hiddleston have been a part of the franchise for more than a decade already.

With Loki and America Chavez both being familiar with the Multiverse, there could potentially be an opportunity for them to cross paths in some form or another down the road. Loki was even rumored to appear alongside America in Doctor Strange 2, and even though that didn't come to pass, the idea is certainly an interesting one to imagine with these two characters involved.

For now, fans are anticipating America's eventual inclusion in the Young Avengers, which is sure to become a reality in the not-too-distant future with so many characters in play from that team. Her co-star Jett Klyne shared his own vision for the team with The Direct, and it should only be a matter of time before Gomez gets another chance to interact with more of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the future.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still playing in theaters, and it will begin streaming on Disney+ on June 22.