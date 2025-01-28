Every Marvel TV Show Releasing In 2025

Marvel Studios is ready to release an array of Disney+ TV shows this year, including a healthy mix of live-action and animated content.

Since 2021, half of the MCU has been serialized through streaming TV series, starting with WandaVision.

A lot has changed since then, including a complete overhaul of the Marvel Television approach following an internal reboot of the Daredevil: Born Again series.

Even with mixed results, low points (for example, the critically panned Secret Invasion), and several delays, Marvel is prepared to launch six different shows in 2025.

Marvel Shows on Disney+ in 2025

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - January 26

Disney+

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has undergone various changes since being announced in 2021.

Not only did it change its name from Spider-Man: Freshman Year, but it was pushed out of Marvel's 2024 slate into early 2025.

Along with its official premiere date, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be the first MCU series to release multiple new episodes each week.

In a twist on the MCU origin story, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man reimagines Peter Parker's early days as Spider-Man in an alternate multiverse timeline. Instead of Tony Stark, Norman Osborn becomes Parker's mentor, offering a fresh perspective on the iconic superhero's journey.

Daredevil: Born Again - March 4

Disney+

Having already released three seasons on Netflix, Daredevil: Born Again has a supercharged fanbase and plenty of plot threads to build on.

However, the initial plan for Charlie Cox's Daredevil/Matt Murdock's first Disney+ season differed significantly from the final product.

Marvel Studios overhauled Daredevil: Born Again in late September 2023, replacing key creative team members and shifting to a serialized format more closely tied to the Netflix series. Filming resumed in January 2024 and wrapped by April.

Excitement for the new series has never been higher following the TV-MA trailer, which showcased Daredevil's new suit, Vincent D'Onofrio's return as Kingpin, and an array of villains.

The nine-episode first season will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, and a second Season is already in the works.

Ironheart - June 24

Disney+

Marvel Studios hasn't given off the most confident vibes of Ironheart through its actions.

Ironheart faced significant delays despite wrapping principal photography in November 2022 and completing additional filming by April 2024.

Initially set to debut in late 2023, its release was postponed due to Marvel Studios' re-evaluation of its content schedule and further impacted by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Ironheart will premiere on June 24, following up on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) will confront magic and technology in Chicago adventures.

Eyes of Wakanda - August 6

Disney+

Eyes of Wakanda is an upcoming animated miniseries that follows the Hatut Zaraze, elite Wakandan warriors tasked with retrieving vibranium artifacts on dangerous missions throughout history.

Featuring a cast that includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, and Anika Noni Rose, the series offers an action-packed exploration of Wakanda's storied past.

The four-episode series Eyes of Wakanda premieres on Disney+ on August 6, the first series of MCU's Phase 6.

Marvel Zombies - October 3

Disney+

Marvel Zombies premieres on Disney+ on October 3, continuing the storyline from the What If...? episode "What If... Zombies?!"

The four-episode miniseries series follows a group of survivors battling zombified former heroes and villains in an alternate timeline.

The cast includes Awkwafina, David Harbour, Simu Liu, and Florence Pugh and blends the animation style of What If...? with a darker tone, becoming Marvel Studios Animation's first TV-MA-rated series.

Wonder Man - December

Disney+

Wonder Man is an upcoming Marvel Studios miniseries debuting on Disney+ sometime in December.

Developed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi) and Andrew Guest, the series follows Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a superpowered actor navigating Hollywood.

Production began in April 2023 but faced delays due to the Writers Guild of America strike, resuming and concluding by April 2024.

Spanning eight to 10 episodes, the show features a star-studded cast, including Ben Kingsley and Ed Harris. It will be released under the Marvel Spotlight banner.

All of these shows will stream on Disney+ this year.