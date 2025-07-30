James Gunn Confirms Every Major DC Studios Movie & Series Releasing After Peacemaker Season 2

During the press tour for Peacemaker Season 2 before its HBO premiere on August 21, James Gunn sat down with TikToker Juju Green, aka Straw Hat Goofy, to discuss everything coming in the DCU. John Cena was present in Peacemaker's costume as Gunn said, "We've got some really cool stuff happening."

Throughout the short promotional video, Gunn reaffirmed DC Studios' commitment to several projects, with him gushing about every one. However, he also casually revealed that one movie in the DCU was either shelved or outright cancelled after numerous pitfalls in its development.

Every Major DCU Project After Peacemaker Season 2

Supergirl

DC Comics

Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl is deep in post-production, with James Gunn's only comment regarding the spin-off being that it's "coming out in a year" on June 26, 2026, as planned. Based on Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, it takes heavy inspiration from True Grit as Kara traverses across space to help a girl seek justice for her father's murder.

It'll also explore Kara's tragic origin (and why she's such a wreck), but with Gunn's recent comments about her age, some fans are concerned about exactly which origin Supergirl will have. After Jor-El's controversial message in Superman, Nogueira will also have to rehabilitate Krypton's image in the eyes of general audiences.

Lanterns

DC Comics

Filming for the True Detectives-inspired Green Lanterns series, Lanterns, recently finished, and there is no confirmed release date. However, Gunn said it would "probably" come out in "less than a year," just before Supergirl opens in the summer.

Lanterns will primarily be "John Stewart's story," with the newly anointed Green Lantern played by Aaron Pierre of Rebel Ridge fame and partnered with veteran Lantern legend, Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler. The two will be on Earth investigating a murder of potentially cosmic importance.

Clayface

DC Comics

Still in pre-production and the casting stage, Gunn couldn't help but praise Mike Flanagan for his Clayface script and agreed with Straw Hat Goofy that the R-rated movie will be "straight horror." Technically, it will be the second R-rated movie in the DCU after James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

It stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, and Naomi Ackie as an original character named Dr. Caitlin Bates. After moving from Gotham to the glamor of Hollywood, Hagen attempts to start his career as an actor before a gangster disfigures him, ruining any chances at stardom and eventually leading to his transformation into a monster.

The Brave and the Bold

DC Comics

Gunn continued to assure everyone that The Brave and the Bold is still in active development. While it would be a joy to see Robert Pattinson's brooding Batman interact with David Corenswet's Superman, there are advantages to having a Dark Knight separate from Matt Reeves' vision in the DCU.

With Brave and the Bold positioned to have Damian Wayne as the DCU's Robin, it would mean that most of the Bat Family would already be established characters in the universe, such as Dick Grayson, Barbara Gordon, and potentially other members, like Cassandra Cain's Batgirl.

Wonder Woman

DC Comics

It's been known since 2023 that Gal Gadot would be recast in the inevitable Wonder Woman reboot. However, after the release of Superman, the project was finally fast-tracked into development, with Ana Nogueira also writing the script.

Whether Wonder Woman returns to period pieces in the DCU or finally moves into a modern setting, there's plenty that DC Studios can do to help set this Wonder Woman apart from Gal Gadot's interpretation of the character.

The Batman Part 2

DC Studios

After numerous delays, Matt Reeves finally turned in a finalized script for The Batman Part II at the end of June, with the sequel set to release in theaters on October 1, 2027. There's been no official word on the plot of this sequel, but there has been no shortage of rumors of who the villain will be.

Gunn again categorizes The Batman sequel as an Elseworlds film, setting itself apart from the DCU. But until Gunn finally casts a new Batman for The Brave and Bold, it's doubtful that fans will stop campaigning for Robert Pattinson's Batman to join the DCU.

Sgt. Rock

DC Comics

Sgt. Rock is still in active development despite Luca Guadagnino's departure and the script needing "to change a little bit," with Gunn going out of his way to mention it unprompted. For a moment, it seemed like the first casualty of the DCU, but Gunn is seemingly determined to make sure this period piece isn't left behind.

Since ARGUS rebuilt GI Robot in the Season 1 finale of Creature Commandos, fans may get more snippets of his adventures with Sgt. Rock's Easy Company before the sergeant makes the jump to live-action.

Krypto

DC Animation

Gunn quickly mentioned Krypto's upcoming animated series in development, describing it as "shorts" and "little cartoons" that should be "really fun" for kids to enjoy. Gunn's framing of the show makes it sound like it could be similar to the MCU's I Am Groot, which targeted a younger audience as a series of animated shorts rather than a full-on show.

It's also possible that this cartoon will be completely disconnected from the DCU, as was the case for three other animated shows announced earlier this year.

Creature Commandos

DC Studios

James Gunn said, "I just met with [Dean Lorey] on Creature Commandos season 2," and that it's a "real big priority" for DC Studios. The Superman director also teased that fans will "be wacked out by all the superheroes we're adding."

After praising the next season's animation, Gunn concluded, "That's it, yeah, that's pretty much everything that I care about" regarding upcoming DC projects. That doesn't mean any movie or show that went unmentioned by Gunn, like Swamp Thing, Dynamic Duo, the Deathstroke and Bane movie, the animated Blue Beetle series, Waller, or Teen Titans, are in trouble like The Authority. It just means they're on the back burner or aren't an immediate priority for the studio.