Avengers Doomsday Will Reportedly Return To One Iconic Endgame Location

Avengers: Doomsday is set to revisit one particularly notable Endgame location. The Russo Brothers' upcoming Multiversal Marvel epic, which will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes go up against the terrifying Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.), is said to jump from reality to reality, hitting everything from the Fantastic Four's retro-futurist world to the reality of the classic Fox X-Men movies.

However, one alternate Earth fans have not heard about regarding the upcoming MCU team-up is the one Chris Evans' Steve Rogers jets off to at the end of Avengers: Endgame. This particular branch in the Marvel timeline saw Evans' Captain America head back in time to live out his days in a quaint home with his one true love, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), where the franchise would seemingly leave him in perpetuity.

It might be time to pull Evans' Cap off the shelf and dust him off, as a new report suggests that Avengers: Doomsday could be headed back to this iconic Engame locale.

According to MCU leaker UnBoxPHD, Avengers: Doomsday will revisit Cap's reality from the end of Endgame.

The known scooper shared a post featuring an image of Steve and Peggy's house, as seen at the end of the 2019 film, which mentions a home that looks just like it has been constructed in Windsor Great Park for Doomsday production.

Marvel Studios

According to the original post, "they have built Steve and Peggy Carter's house, ready to film." It is reportedly smaller than the Endgame house, but looks just like it:

"Windsor set Marvel, photos not allowed but they have built Steve and Peggy Carter's house, ready to film, filming this Friday and next Friday, looks just like this but smaller and only side half being filmed."

It is worth noting that an image of the actual home on the Doomsday set has not been shared, so this information should be taken with a grain of salt. However, if the Doomsday set piece does look as the original poster has described, it is almost surely the Steve/Peggy house from Endgame.

A facsimile of the home would need to be built for Doomsday production, if it were to be included in the movie, as the upcoming Avengers film is being shot in the UK, whereas Endgame used a real-life home in Atlanta, Georgia.

Since construction began on the Windsor Great Park Doomsday set several months ago, the locale has been the source of plenty of speculation. Previously, fans had thought they had spotted Captain Marvel's ship on the filming location, but that rumor remains unconfirmed.

Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters on December 18, 2026. The new film from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo will see universes collide as Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom threatens the entire Marvel Multiverse. Big-name MCU stars like Chris Hemsworth and Anthony Mackie will lead the film, along with newcomers to the Avengers franchise like Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, and Ryan Reynolds.

Why Would Doomsday Return to Steve & Peggy's Endgame Finale House?

Marvel Studios

For months, there has been speculation over what will be filmed at Windsor Great Park for Avengers: Doomsday, with some pretty wild theories coming out of it. Names like The Void, Captain Marvel, and Luke Cage have all been attached to various nuggets of speculation regarding the super-powered.

This Steve and Peggy Endgame rumor is just the latest, but it does hold some weight beyond what some online posts may say.

With MCU veteran Robert Downey Jr. returning to the franchise for Doomsday (this time, playing a villain instead of his armor-clad hero), many have thought Chris Evans would not be far behind, suiting up one last time to change the fate of the Marvel Multiverse.

This is especially the case if Doomsday is teeing up 2028's Avengers: Secret Wars (as it is assumed to do), where it is rumored names like Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire will appear.

If classic Marvel heroes like that are going to be on-screen together, one would assume Marvel Studios would want to bring out the MCU big guns to have a team-up moment between all the major names of Marvel cinema (a list Evans would for sure be on).

Tying Evans' character into the Doomsday story would be easy. According to reports, the upcoming Avengers film will see Doctor Doom on the hunt for individuals who have caused incursions across the MCU Multiverse. Steve Rogers could be considered one of these figures, going back in time in Endgame and staying there, completely rewriting history for his own personal gain.

That sounds like enough to end up on Doom's list of Multiversal miscreants, pulling the hero into the Doomsday story and causing the need to revisit a location like the Endgame house.