Avengers: Doomsday Will Reportedly Take Place on 3 Different Earths

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly set to spotlight three different Earths from the Marvel multiverse. According to a new report, Avengers 5 isn't only crossing over various casts but also their universes, making for the MCU's most expansive Avengers crossover to date and worthy of the Multiverse Saga.

Industry scooper Daniel Richtman revealed that Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently in production, is filming scenes that take place within The Fantastic Four: First Steps' universe, with one described as involving a baseball game. Therefore, this means Avengers 5 is now expected to include three major Marvel universes: the MCU's Earth-616, the X-Men Universe, and now the soon-to-be-revealed Earth from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Coming to theaters on July 25, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set in an alternate 1960s with a retro-futuristic aesthetic, where Marvel's First Family are celebrities and Earth's main defenders. If this new report is accurate, the fact that this Earth still exists during Doomsday offers audiences the best hint yet about how First Steps might end. Still, while fans don't yet know the extent of screentime each universe will get in Doomsday (or if there are more to be revealed), the inclusion of this trio of alternate Earths tracks since their respective casts are already confirmed for the crossover.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently slated to release on December 18, 2026, featuring Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ) as Doctor Doom and alongside a massive, star-studded ensemble cast of MCU veterans, newcomers, and Fox X-Men stars (check out the 61 stars confirmed or rumored to appear in Avengers 5 here). Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film will serve as a direct lead-in to Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be released on December 17, 2027.

Avengers: Doomsday's Three Universes Explained

With audiences now expecting three different Marvel Universes in Avengers: Doomsday, the following is a breakdown of these three distinct Earths and what fans know so far:

Earth-616 (Mainline MCU)

Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's main timeline, Earth-616, is where Captain America went into the ice during World War II, Nick Fury brought together a group of remarkable people, and the Avengers assembled and snapped Thanos into dust in Avengers: Endgame. Since Avengers: Doomsday will feature the Avengers, New Avengers, and the Wakandans, Earth-616 is expected to be an anchoring universe for this coming Multiversal epic.

X-Men Earth

Marvel Studios

While the MCU has slowly been introducing mutants, it's expected that Avengers 5 will explore the X-Men's Earth since Fox-era X-Men characters are already confirmed for the film, including Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and more.

A big question is whether WandaVision's Monica Rambeau is already in that universe since she encountered Beast (Kelsey Grammer) in The Marvels post-credits scene.

F4 Earth (Fantastic Four)

Marvel Studios

Since The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes place in an alternate 1960s-era universe, and Galactus is the film's main villain, many expected the Devourer of Worlds to succeed, resulting in the Fantastic Four evacuating to Earth-616 for Avengers: Doomsday. However, this new Doomsday news suggests the opposite, meaning Marvel's First Family just might beat Galactus, and RDJ's Doctor Doom is likely who was aboard that spaceship in the Thunderbolts* post-credit scene filmed by the Russo Brothers.

Bonus: The Void

Marvel Studios

Although not an alternate universe, a rumor from insider Daniel Richtman, via Cosmic Marvel on X, suggests that Doomsday will take some of its characters to the Void. First seen in Loki Season 1 and expanded upon in Deadpool & Wolverine, the Void exists at the end of time as a dumping ground for the Time Variance Authority. The location's potential presence in the movie could suggest that the TVA could have some involvement in the proceedings. Perhaps the Void could serve as ample ground for recruiting downtrodden Variants or provide a pathway to get to Loki.