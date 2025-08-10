James Gunn Just Made 3 Big Announcements About the DCU's Future at SDCC 2025

James Gunn made more than one important announcement about the future of the DCU at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. After Superman's release, all eyes are on the future of the DCU. Gunn and co. have already revealed some of the plans for the franchise's coming years, but that didn't stop the DC Studios co-head from revealing even more at SDCC.

The biggest DC project to be explored at Comic-Con was undoubtedly Peacemaker Season 2. It is the next DCU entry to be released (it will be arriving on HBO Max in less than a month on August 21, 2025), and the blue brand is currently trying to hype it up for fans.

Fans also got a taste of some non-DCU content at the convention at panels like "DC All In: What's Next," which dove into the future of DC Comics.

Every Major James Gunn Announcement at SDCC

Other Superman Characters Will Appear in Peacemaker Season 2

DC Studios

One thing the DCEU struggled with was continuity. Specifically, sometimes it felt like projects weren't building toward something bigger. That is not the case with the DCU (at least, not so far).

At San Diego Comic-Con, during the Peacemaker Season 2 panel, James Gunn confirmed that multiple characters who were in Superman will also appear in Peacemaker Season 2. Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord, and Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl were already confirmed to have roles in Peacemaker Season 2, and all of those characters already showed up in Superman.

However, at SDCC, Gunn teased that even more faces from Superman may make their way into the upcoming installment of the HBO Max series. Peacemaker Season 2 will explore at least one alternate universe, so it is possible that alternate versions of massive characters could make appearances.

Sasha Bordeaux Doesn't Connect to Batman... "Yet"

DC

In DC Comics, Sasha Bordeaux is a character who is closely connected to Batman and Bruce Wayne. In Peacemaker Season 2, fans will get a chance to meet Sasha for the first time in the franchise when Sol Rodriguez brings her to life in the series.

In an interview with IGN that took place at SDCC, Rodriguez was asked if Peacemaker Season 2 will feature a connection to Batman through Sasha Bordeaux. Rodriguez talked a bit about Sasha, but ulitmately revealed that she would not be linked to Batman in Peacemaker:

"I think Sasha's essence is still there from the comics, but she's bringing new vibes. New vibes, new mission, and she's a badass, yeah. But, no, she has nothing to do with that."

However, Gunn chimed in after she was finished speaking, simply saying "yet," to add on to what Rodriguez stated.

So, it is clear that Sasha Bordeaux will be established in Peacemaker Season 2, and that she will not be connected to Batman in that show, but Gunn confirmed that she will eventually be the connective tissue between the Dark Knight and other characters in the franchise.

The Authority is Cancelled?

DC Comics

Gunn already announced quite a few projects that would be included in the first chapter of the DCU when the franchise was first confirmed. Since then, even more projects like Clayface, Wonder Woman, and Sgt. Rock have been announced.

However, one project that may have quietly either been cancelled or temporarily shelved seems to be The Authority. At SDCC (in a video shared via Reddit), Gunn was talking about all of the upcoming projects within the DCU.

Gunn spoke about how exciting each project is, and alluded that they will all be extremely important and are moving along well. However, when The Authority was mentioned, Gunn simply laughed without providing an update about it or discussing it at all.

Gunn's reaction has led some to believe that The Authority has been cancelled, or is not in active development anymore. Either is possible, but an official update has not been given yet.