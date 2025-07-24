Peacemaker Season 2: Official Posters for 6 Main Characters Unveiled

Peacemaker Season 2 is nearly ready to debut, with HBO Max putting forth official posters for the show's core six stars. Coming as the first new project for DC Studios following James Gunn's Superman, Peacemaker will continue John Cena's R-rated antics in episodes that continue most of the story laid out in Season 1. With only weeks until these new episodes arrive, DC Studios is pushing forward with promotional material for the show in full force.

DC Studios unveiled six new character posters for the core cast of Peacemaker Season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Coming three and a half years after Season 1 (and after a regime change at Warner Bros.), this new season will pick up with the former Suicide Squad member after defeating the Butterflies and stopping an alien invasion. He will not be alone, either, as a thrilling group of returning supporting characters will be there fighting alongside him.

Shown in pictures taken by @NexusPointNews, @ParksAndCons, and @DCDaily on X, DC Studios set up a massive display celebrating Peacemaker Season 2's imminent debut. Along with a massive replica of the titular hero's helmet, six individual characters and actors take the spotlight in new images.

Leading the way is wrestler-turned-movie-star John Cena, who returns for the second season of his solo Peacemaker show after debuting in 2021's The Suicide Squad. Lightning is also flashing behind him to make the image look more epic.

DC Studios

Right next to Cena's Peacemaker is the fan-favorite Eagly, Christopher Smith's pet eagle, who is no scrub in battle. This poster shows the bald eagle wearing headphones and aviator sunglasses, with a graffiti-style crown drawn over his head.

DC Studios

Rejoining Cena from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1 is Steve Agee, a longtime James Gunn collaborator. Reprising his role as John "Dye-Beard" Economos, Agee dons a black shirt with raccoons on it for his poster.

DC Studios

Keeping his mask on, Freddie Stroma takes the spotlight as Adrian Chase, more commonly known by his superhero moniker, Vigilante. Minus a toe that he lost in Season 1, Adrian is sure to be at the center of plenty of wild antics after being featured in his own poster.

DC Studios

Jennifer Holland (James Gunn's wife of nearly three years) is back in action as Emilia Harcourt, a government agent who previously worked under Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad. Donning a black ensemble and a stern look on her face, Harcourt is sure to have plenty of action upon her return.

DC Studios

Following her impressive run in 2025's A Minecraft Movie, Danielle Brooks will be back in the DC Universe as Leota Adebayo, Amanda Waller's daughter. Her poster shows her in a black-and-white shirt with "brownie" on the front, and she is expected to have plenty of moments to shine with action and humor.

DC Studios

Peacemaker Season 2 will be the second solo season of action for John Cena's titular hero, which picks up after taking down his late father and the alien army of Butterflies. Season 2 will bring back the actors seen in the SDCC posters, along with new additions like Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. and Michael Rooker's Red St. Wild (a character created exclusively for the DCU). Peacemaker Season 2's first episode will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, August 21.

What to Expect From Peacemaker in Season 2 & at SDCC

DC Studios

Looking at Peacemaker's upcoming run at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, John Cena confirmed in May that fans would get a look at the brand-new intro that will play in front of Season 2's episodes. Following Season 1's epic dance sequence set to Wig Wam's "Do You Wanna Taste It," anticipation is high to see what Cena and co. have in store and what song will be used for the new intro.

Also likely is that James Gunn will come to the show's panel with an exclusive trailer or a clip from the new season, which debuts only four weeks after Comic-Con weekend. Considering Gunn is hosting a panel for this show at such a big event, it may tease how important Peacemaker 2 is in the grand scheme of the new DC Universe as well.

As for the show itself, Gunn and crew may start to tease more specific plot details that will come into play as Christopher Smith and his team face their next assignment and challenge. He could also hint at some of the material he will discuss on his upcoming official podcast for the show, having shared that he will also reveal more information about "what's canon and what's not in the DCU."

All things considered, with Comic-Con and Peacemaker Season 2's debut so close to each other, this weekend is sure to deliver on plenty of the questions fans are asking going into this R-rated extravaganza.

could discuss a bit about Season 2 and what could be shown off at SDCC relating to Peacemaker and the DCU