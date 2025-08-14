Star Wars Announces Grogu's Surprise Disney+ Return Before His 2026 Movie

A new trailer revealed that Grogu is about to make his surprise return to Star Wars before his 2026 movie. Since 2019, the adorable force-user has helped buoy the Star Wars brand, thanks to his leading the beloved Mandalorian Disney+ series alongside Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin. The pair of Star Wars streaming characters have gotten so big that they have been granted their own solo movie that will mark the grand return of the fan-favorite sci-fi franchise to movie theaters after more than half a decade of inactivity on the big screen.

Audiences have not seen Grogu since he helped reclaim the planet of Mandalore at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3 in early 2024. So, his theatrical debut has been much anticipated, as fans cannot get enough of the pint-sized powerhouse. However, Grogu devotees may not have to wait that long, as the character conspicuously popped up in the trailer for a more imminent Star Wars property.

The latest teaser for Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy—Pieces of the Past miniseries revealed that The Mandalorian's Grogu will make his surprise Star Wars return in the brick-based epic before he comes to the big screen in next year's The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Lucasfilm

The new LEGO Star Wars series, which sees the Star Wars galaxy turned on its head thanks to the efforts of teenage hero Sig Greebling, included a look at the young green-skinned Jedi in his iconic pram in its latest trailer, indicating that he, too, will join Sig's latest mismatched Star Wars adventure.

Grogu appears alongside a different, otherworldly take on his mentor in the trailer. Instead of Pedro Pascal's Din under the Mando armor, it is Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian.

Watch the full trailer below:

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy—Pieces of the Past is a four-part miniseries set in a non-canon Star Wars universe. It follows a young Nerf Herder named Sig Greebling (played by Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo) who, after he mixes up the very fabric of the galaxy by removing an ancient relic known as the Cornerstone, is sent on an adventure to restore things to their former state. All four episodes of the streaming series debut on Disney+ on September 19.

Grogu's Star Wars Future Explained

Lucasfilm

Fans should be excited that the new LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy—Pieces of the Past series will include a character as beloved as Grogu.

Thus far, the lovable hero has been reserved for his Mandalorian series (and those shows attached to it, like The Book of Boba Fett). This is a big jump for the character, joining the likes of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Ahsoka Tano as someone who can pop up anywhere at any time, in-canon or not.

Pieces of the Past will serve as an appetizer, preparing fans for the main course that will come with next May's The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Surely, the character will not factor too deeply into the Pieces of the Past story, as that is firmly Sig Greebling's adventure to be had. Still, the series could include some fun gags featuring the character, like his love of shiny objects and eating anything he can get his little hands on.

Then, the 2026 Mando movie will give audiences what they have been waiting for, debuting the next proper chapter in Grogu's story, as he steps toward becoming a fully formed Jedi and member of the Mandalorian creed.

If The Mandalorian & Grogu performs well at the box office, it has been reported that Lucasfilm is ready to greenlight further big-screen adventures featuring the pair of characters, potentially hinting at a bright future for Grogu beyond just May 2026.