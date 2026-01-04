It's Officially the End of a 12-Year Era for the Arrowverse

Arrow's departure on Netflix in December 2025 marked the true end of an era for the Arrowverse. DC's shared universe on the small screen began in 2012 by introducing Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen as the vigilante known as Green Arrow in The CW series, Arrow. The universe expanded to include several more DC shows, such as The Flash, Supergirl, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. While Arrow ended its run on the network in 2019 following the massive Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, the series remained on Netflix as its second home, but it all came it on an end with it made its final bow on the streamer last month.

Arrow ended its 12-year run on Netflix on December 18, 2025, officially marking the end of an era for the Arrowverse as it completed its run on its main US streaming home. As a result, Arrow's removal from Netflix would make the Arrowverse harder to watch in full.

Arrow

Season 1 was made available on Netflix in late 2013, with every season being released on the streamer every year after its run on The CW (Season 2 began streaming on Netflix on September 14, 2014). Arrow's inclusion in Netflix's library in the United States was part of an overall output deal the streamer had with The CW throughout the 2010s. Netflix would retain the rights for these shows for at least five years after the final seasons were added.

Arrow almost didn't complete its full 12-year run on Netflix. In July 2020, What's on Netflix reported that the Arrowverse flagship series would be leaving the streamer in February 2025 after the show's final season was added to its library on February 5, 2020 (it's worth noting though that this was the outlet's mere estimation).

Arrow was then removed from all international regions on Netflix starting in October 2023. Fast forward to November 2024, Arrow's removal date moved from February to December 18, 2025. With its recent removal, this ends its 12 year run on the service.

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Andrew Kreisberg, Arrow follows the story of Oliver Queen as he returns to Starling City to become a costumed vigilante to fight crime and corruption. The series stars Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards, Caity Lotz, Colton Haynes, and Willa Holland. Arrow premiered on The CW on October 10, 2012 and ended its run after eight seasons on January 28, 2020.

When Are the Other Arrowverse Shows Leaving Netflix?

Arrowverse

While Arrow already left Netflix in December 2025, there are still other Arrowverse shows available to stream on the streamer in the United States, namely The Flash (all nine seasons), Supergirl (all six seasons), DC's Legends of Tomorrow (all seven seasons), and Black Lightning (four seasons).

Arrow's departure serves as the massive domino that will turn the tide for the Arrowverse since it will slowly lead to the departure of other major shows in the same DC Multiverse. What's on Netflix reported the following estimates on when the other Arrowverse shows will premiere.

Black Lightning is next on the list of departures because it is slated to leave the streamer sometime in September 2026 followed by the Melissa Benoist-led Supergirl in December 2026.

Following the departures of the two major Arrowverse shows, 2027 will be a sad year for DC diehards because DC's Legends of Tomorrow will bid goodbye to the streamer in September 2027. Lastly, The Flash will be the final Arrowverse show to leave Netflix since it is poised to be omitted from the lineup in November 2028.