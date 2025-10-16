The Arrowverse Will Soon Become Harder to Watch on Streaming

One of the Arrowverse's longest shows will be leaving Netflix sooner than fans think, making it difficult for diehards to rewatch the former DC shared universe on streaming. The Arrowverse began with Arrow in 2012, chronicling the origin story of Oliver Queen's rise from vigilante to Star City's heroic figure. The universe expanded with Barry Allen's arrival in an unexpected crossover with Arrow. As the universe continued growing, more notable heroes from DC Comics were introduced, such as Supergirl, Firestorm, Black Canary, and Superman.

The DC shared universe ran for 12 years on The CW, starting in 2012 and ending in 2024 with Superman & Lois Season 4. The Arrowverse was also filled with many crossovers, with one of its biggest being the Crisis on Infinite Earths story, which paid tribute to past and present DC projects (including the DCEU through the appearance of Ezra Miller's Flash). This explains why the Arrowverse is a sought-after shared universe that longtime fans are still eager to watch, but a new update about one of its shows on streaming presents a difficult future ahead.

What's on Netflix confirmed that Arrow will be leaving Netflix U.S. on December 18, 2025, leaving many fans to wonder where the show will end up next. Arrow's looming removal from the streamer will make the Arrowverse harder to watch in full.

According to the outlet, Arrow has been removed from all international regions of Netflix since October 2023. The Arrowverse series became part of Netflix's library in the United States as part of an overall output deal the streamer had with The CW throughout the 2010s. Netflix would retain the rights for these shows for at least five years after the final seasons were added. Since Arrow ended its run on January 28, 2020, its time on Netflix has come.

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Andrew Kreisberg, Arrow follows billionaire playboy Oliver Queen's transformation into Star City's full-fledged hero. The series stars Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards, Caity Lotz, Colton Haynes, and Willa Holland. Arrow premiered on The CW on October 10, 2012, and ran for eight seasons.

Every Arrowverse Show & Where To Watch Them

Arrow - Netflix

The CW

The Arrowverse wouldn't be the same without Arrow since Oliver Queen served as the backbone of the universe until he died in Crisis on Infinite Earths (though he returned during a one-night special crossover in The Flash's final season).

Arrow, which can still be streamed on Netflix until December 18, 2025, is crucial to the Arrowverse because it introduced various characters who later played important roles in the shared universe's future, such as Sara Lance, Dinah Lance, Mia Queen, and John Diggle.

The Flash - Netflix

The CW

The Flash is perhaps the second most important show in the Arrowverse because of Barry Allen's journey and the series' introduction of concepts like the Multiverse, time travel, and the existence of metahumans. These proved to be the backbone of what made this shared universe great and the stories it told over the decades.

As of writing, The Flash is still streaming on Netflix. According to What's on Netflix,The Flash will leave the streamer on November 28, 2028.

The Flash concluded its run in Season 9, marking the end of the show on Earth Prime following the merging of the universe after the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Vixen - Currently Unavailable

The CW

Vixen is an animated web series set in the Arrowverse. It introduced the modern-day version of Vixen (aka Mari McCabe), a crimefighter with the power to mimic the abilities of animals. The live-action version of the character then appeared in Arrow Season 4, Episode 15.

While Mari didn't return after her guest spot in Arrow, one of her ancestors (Amaya Jiwe) played a pivotal role in future seasons of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Vixen is currently unavailable to stream.

Supergirl - Netflix

The CW

Rounding out the main Arrowverse trinity is Melissa Benoist's Supergirl. The series moved from CBS to The CW following its successful Season 1 debut on the previous network, allowing the show to expand its scope and crossover opportunities.

Supergirl first made her proper Arrowverse appearance in the Invasion crossover event in 2016, where she helped Team Arrow, Team Flash, and Team Legends take down the Dominators. Supergirl continued to play major roles in the big Arrowverse crossovers, such as Crisis on Earth X and Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Supergirl is still available to stream on Netflix and should leave the streamer on December 15, 2026. Supergirl ended its run with Season 6 in November 2021 (read more about Melissa Benoist's reaction to Supergirl's final season).

Legends of Tomorrow - Netflix

The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow follows an original team of time-displaced heroes who protect the timeline from various threats. The lineup includes Sara Lance (White Canary), Ray Palmer (Atom), Rip Hunter, Hawkgirl, Captain Cold, Firestorm, and Heatwave.

Aside from the unique stories presented by Legends due to their time-traveling shenanigans, the show served as the Arrowverse's way of bringing lesser-known characters to the forefront before incorporating them into bigger crossover events like Crisis and Invasion.

Legends of Tomorrow is still streaming on Netflix and will leave the streaming service on September 2, 2027. The show ended its seven-season run on The CW in March 2022.

Freedom Fighters: The Ray - Available on Digital

The CW

Crisis on Earth-X introduced the clash between Earth-1 heroes and Nazi-driven doppelgängers of themselves from Earth-X. The crossover event also introduced the Freedom Fighters, led by a new hero called The Ray (aka Ray Terrill from DC Comics).

Freedom Fighters: The Ray serves as a prequel to Crisis on Earth-X, following the origins of the titular hero and his eventual participation with the Freedom Fighters (a team similar to the Sons of Liberty introduced in Peacemaker Season 2).

The animated series premiered on CW Seed on December 8, 2017, and is available for purchase on major digital platforms.

Black Lightning - Netflix

The CW

Black Lightning followed the story of Jefferson Pierce, who was a retired superhero forced to return to the field due to the emergence of a dangerous gang in Freeland. While the first two seasons were not part of the Arrowverse, Black Lightning was brought over during the Crisis of Infinite Earths crossover to play a crucial role in helping Team Flash deal with the antimatter wave.

Black Lightning eventually became part of The League, the Arrowverse's version of Justice League, after the events of Crisis. The hero also returned in The Flash Season 8 during the Armageddon crossover event, strengthening his ties to the larger Arrowverse.

Black Lightning is streaming on Netflix, and it will leave the streamer on September 1, 2026.

Batwoman - HBO Max

The CW

After the Elseworlds crossover event introduced Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) into the mix, Batwoman continued her story in Season 1 before returning to join the other Arrowverse heroes in Crisis on Infinite Earths. However, Rose exited the series before Season 2 began, leading to the arrival of Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder as the new Batwoman.

Batwoman was crucial in the Arrowverse's storytelling. It gave fans the best look at the shared universe's version of Gotham and the mysterious status of Batman.

Batwoman ran for three seasons, with its run ending on The CW in March 2022. The show is still available to stream on HBO Max.

Stargirl - HBO Max

The CW

After Crisis on Infinite Earths, Stargirl was confirmed to be set in Earth-2 of the Arrowverse's Multiverse. The show was crucial in pushing a modern-day version of the Justice Society of America to the forefront while tackling impactful Multiversal elements, such as The Flash's Jay Garrick's surprise appearance and a mini crossover with Beast Boy from Titans.

All three seasons of Stargirl are still streaming on HBO Max.

Superman & Lois - HBO Max

The CW

Although it was set on a different Earth, Superman & Lois still took place within the confines of the Arrowverse's Multiverse. The series follows a version of Superman and Lois Lane, who have a family, and both grapple with their sons having superpowers.

Superman & Lois Season 4 marked the true end of the Arrowverse, which was fitting as it highlighted Superman's death in a more poignant way after he died of old age.

All four seasons Superman & Lois are streaming on HBO Max.