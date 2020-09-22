Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Reacts to Show Ending After Season 6

Supergirl has had a tumultuous run to say the least, originally starting off on CBS only to be canceled after its first season. Luckily, the show was renewed for a second season after being picked up by the CW, now having the ability to crossover with other Arrowverse shows whilst remaining in its own universe.

Since then, the show has seen much success, managing to continue for a number of seasons and participate a handful of crossovers throughout its series. The show has seen the introduction of fan-favorite characters such as Superman and Martian Manhunter into the Arrowverse, as well as the ability to cover social issues such as civil rights.

The CW's lineup of Arrowverse properties have continued to go strong, with Arrow being the only one of its shows to end.

That was until now, with another CW series ending with its next season...

In a new report, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Supergirl's sixth season will mark the end of the series.

Like its first season, Supergirl Season 6 will feature 20 episodes and will release in 2021. Production for the last season begins this month.

Supergirl lead actress Melissa Benoist released the following statement in conjunction with the news:

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.



She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.



I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah"

WHAT THIS MEANS

With an ever-expanding Arrowverse lineup, it was almost inevitable to see at least one of the CW's superhero shows come to a close. With five series on the air, and an additional one still to come in the form of Superman and Lois, it is likely that the CW wants to have some breathing room for all of its series.

Superman and Lois being focused on a 'Super' character may be a partial reason for this decision, not wanting to oversaturate the network's channel with too many similar shows. This does leave the option for Benoist to return to the role, possibly as a guest appearance or recurring role in the series.

Although Melissa Benoist had previously appeared in other films and television series, such as Glee, Supergirl truly propelled her career. Benoist says she has learnt a lot from the character, which will be sure to inspire the same qualities in the young girls that watch the series. Benoist will undoubtedly continue to honor the character, when she suits up as Kara Zor-El one last time.

At the very least, Supergirl will be able to end on its own terms, as opposed to receiving a premature one like it almost did following its first season.

The sixth and final season of Supergirl airs on the CW in 2021.