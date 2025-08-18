According to a report, Disney+ secretly canceled another long-form series that was supposed to follow another popular streaming show beloved by fans and critics. The arrival of Disney+ led to the introduction of a vast library of content from across different franchises, notably Marvel and Star Wars. While the two staples of the House of Mouse delivered a good chunk of the powerhouse titles on Disney+, they were not immune to cancellation, with shows like The Acolyte and Marvel Studios: Assembled ending up on the chopping block.

Although more content is on the way for Disney+, several factors are causing the streaming service to cancel projects (whether they are announced or not), such as low viewership and poor reception from fans and critics. And now, a new report revealed that another streaming show from Disney+ will never make it on-screen.

The Wrap reported that a long-form streaming series that was meant to follow Pixar's Win or Lose was "quietly canceled," but it may get reworked into a feature. There is no word on the name of the project or when it may end up getting reworked.

The report also stated that Win or Lose fared "OK," considering that it earned 6.2 million viewers in the U.S. over its first 35 days on Disney+. However, making a direct-to-streaming show "disrupted" Pixar's strategy since it pulled resources away from features and costing as much as one of the bigger projects.

Win or Lose made history as Pixar's first original scripted series for Disney+. Directed by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, the eight-episode series follows the story of a middle school co-ed softball team, the Pickles, in the week leading up to their championship game.

What made this series unique is the fact that each episode focus on a different character's perspective, providing viewers with fresh insight about their stories and how it affects the big game. Win or Lose premiered on Disney+ on February 19, 2025.

In March 2025, Win or Lose Season 2 received an unfortunate update after a report revealed that Disney is shifting away from producing original long-form series for Disney+.

Why Canceling Win or Lose’s Follow-Up Series Could Lead to Good Things

Disney's shift in strategy to prioritize in cutting down costs and saving resources for bigger projects (movies/features) is the sole culprit why Win or Lose Season 2 or its follow up will never see the light of day (for now).

It's an unfortunate situation, but this isn't new, considering that Disney+ has been purging content for a while now (read more about the top original shows that Disney+ already purged here).

Still, a potential follow up to Win or Lose would've been an exciting trajectory for the long-form series, considering that its format of having different perspectives each episode is already a unique one.

There are ways for a possible Season 2 to stand out, such as focusing on entirely new characters, prioritizing supporting characters to give them the spotlight, and bringing back the same ones from Season 1 leading up to a different big event this time.

Although this follow-up is quietly canceled, the chances of it being reworked sometime in the future is high, mainly because Win or Lose's format is too good to be pushed down the drain.

If it gets made, reworking the canceled follow-up series into a movie could still work if it retains the different perspective format, its emotional depth, and tying it all together into one big climax.

Hopefully, shows like Win or Lose is not a one and done since it already established a full-fledged world filled with interesting characters that are worth revisiting.