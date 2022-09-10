Disney+ Reveals First Look at Historic New Pixar Show

It has been frustrating for Pixar and fans of the company to see all of their film productions regulated to Disney+ without theatrical releases. But, one project that has been fully intended with the streaming service in mind is their first series, Win or Lose.

Announced two years ago at Disney Investor Day, Win or Lose tells the story of a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game, with each episode following the perspective of a different character. However, ever since that announcement, there have been no updates on the project, until now.

At D23, audiences were finally given a better look at Pixar's first animated series.

Pixar Making History with New Series

Pixar



In a historic moment for Pixar, the company gave audiences at D23 a look at its first long-form animated series for Disney+ titled Win or Lose.

Pixar



Will Forte will star in the series as the voice of Coach Dan, which follows a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game.

From filmmakers Michael Yates, Carrie Hobson, and David Lally, Win or Lose will debut on Disney+ in 2023.