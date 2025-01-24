Every Marvel Movie Releasing In 2025

Behind three new Marvel movies, the red brand will be back with a vengeance in 2025.

2024 was an up-and-down year for Marvel thanks to four films released in theaters by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. While Sony's efforts ranged from arguably decent (Venom 3) to full-blown flops (Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter), the MCU's Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the biggest hits in the industry.

2025 looks different as some expect this year to potentially be Marvel Studios' best ever with its TV and movie schedule. Half a dozen shows will be released on Disney+, and the MCU will gain three new movies.

Marvel Movies Coming to Theaters in 2025

Captain America: Brave New World- February 14th

Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World will be the fourth solo movie for the Star-Spangled Avenger and the first since 2016's Captain America: Civil War. It will also be the first for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson after taking over the Captain America mantle in Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Sam Wilson will have plenty of support in Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres (Falcon) and Shira Haas' Ruth Bat-Seraph (Sabra). They will be needed to stand against two major villains: Tim Blake Nelson's Leader and Harrison Ford's Red Hulk (two of three Hulk-adjacent characters in Captain America 4).

Trailers and marketing material teased that Sam Wilson will be brought back into the forefront as a hero as President Ross wants to bring the Avengers back under government control. Also included will be the MCU's take on Adamantium, which will come from the dead Celestial seen at the end of Eternals.

While plot details remain largely kept secret, the sequel is confirmed to tie back to key past MCU projects, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain America: Civil War.

Captain America: Brave New World, the first MCU film of the year, will hit theaters on Friday, February 14 (see more on Captain America 4's popcorn bucket line here).

Thunderbolts* - May 2nd

Marvel Studios

Debuting as the MCU's first summer blockbuster is Thunderbolts*, the final film in Marvel Studios' Phase 5 slate. Behind Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, a new team of darker characters will assemble and take their place alongside one another for an epic new mission.

The cast will feature plenty of heavy hitters, including a team of John Walker, Bucky Barnes, Ghost, Taskmaster, and the Red Guardian alongside Yelena. Also being introduced is Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman as Sentry, one of the most powerful characters from Marvel Comics.

A Deadpool-style synopsis for Thunderbolts* teased a story centered on "the MCU's least anticipated band of misfits," who will reluctantly work together under Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Add in the mystery behind the title's asterisk, and fans have themselves quite the summer hit.

While fans have seen more footage from Thunderbolts* than other MCU films at this point in a promotional tour, plot details are under wraps as this team gets set to close Phase 5.

Thunderbolts* is set to blast into theaters on May 2.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - July 25th

Marvel Studios

Arguably, the most anticipated movie of the year (at least, the one Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is most excited for) is The Fantastic Four: First Steps. First announced in December 2020, this will be Marvel Studios' long-awaited attempt at a movie featuring Marvel's First Family.

On Valentine's Day 2024, Marvel confirmed who will play the iconic quartet: Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm). Along with Ralph Ineson's portrayal of Galactus, stars like John Malkovich and Julia Garner will join.

Set in a different universe than the main MCU timeline, The Fantastic Four will highlight a retro-futuristic, 1960s-inspired take on the team and their world as they progress to hero status. They will have to take on the Destroyer of Worlds, Galactus, and the Silver Surfer as they jeopardize the team's universe.

Potentially even more exciting is that this movie will lead directly into the following two Avengers movies, in which the Fantastic Four are expected to play significant roles. This movie could even potentially introduce Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom ahead of him taking his place as the Multiverse Saga's ultimate big bad.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps flies into theaters on July 25.