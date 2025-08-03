Fantastic Four's Most Powerful Hero Gets First MCU Poster

Marvel just highlighted one of the MCU's most powerful characters in a new poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Featuring a massive cast of new characters formerly owned by 20th Century Fox, The Fantastic Four gave fans their first look at the MCU's take on Marvel's First Family and a handful of thrilling villains. As part of this move, Marvel also decided to add to the family dynamic with a character never depicted before in live-action.

Marvel Studios released a new poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps one week after its theatrical release. The MCU's Phase 6 kicked off with its first theatrical movie, introducing Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben to the Marvel Studios family by pitting them into a battle against the Silver Surfer and Galactus. This film also took a step never taken in any past Fantastic Four movies, as Reed and Sue finally brought the first live-action take on the ultra-powerful infant Franklin Richards.

The new poster (released on Marvel Studios' social media) showed the inside of the Baxter Building and a look outside at the Earth-828 New York skyline, with the Silver Surfer flying in and Galactus looking down on the city.

However, the centerpiece of the image is the baby carriage on the floor, from which fans can see the hand of baby Franklin Richards. Franklin comes into the MCU for his first appearance in a Marvel movie, and just like the comics, he is already regarded as one of the most powerful beings in existence.

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by Matt Shakman, is the MCU's first new movie in Phase 6. It stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the titular quartet.

Set in an alternate universe in the 1960s, the story picks up four years into the team's operations as heroes, pitting them against the Silver Surfer and Galactus when their world is put in jeopardy of being consumed. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Franklin Richards' Exciting Future in the MCU After The Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios

Considering Franklin Richards' place as possibly the most powerful new character in the entire MCU, his trajectory will be one fans have their eyes peeled for as the Multiverse Saga comes to an end.

This is especially true after Galactus went after the baby in search of the Power Cosmic, which would have quelled his hunger for planets and given him a potential successor in his mission. Unfortunately, one all-powerful being going after this baby simply is not enough.

The Fantastic Four's post-credits scene introduced fans to Robert Downey's take on Victor Von Doom, who infiltrated the Baxter Building and came face-to-face with Franklin.

He took off his classic mask as Franklin held a hand up to his expected-to-be-disfigured face, setting the stage for him to play a vital role in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Considering Franklin's insane levels of power, it is no surprise that Doom wants him, but the reason for this is still unknown. However it plays out, it will break down multiversal barriers across the cosmos, leading to generations of different Marvel heroes assembling with the Avengers to take down Doom and possibly get Franklin to safety.

Additionally, considering the child being aged up by four years in Doomsday, fans are likely to see Franklin start to exert some of his own power moving forward, which is a scary prospect for anyone in his way.