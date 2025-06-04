Marvel Studios Finally Reveals First Look At Franklin Richards In Fantastic Four Movie

Marvel Studios finally gave fans a first look at Franklin Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps with the release of a new trailer. One of The Fantastic Four's trailers confirmed that Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm would be pregnant in the film. However, a Funko Pop! release indicated that she and Reed's son (Franklin Richards) would actually be born at some point in the movie, as he received his own Pop! Other merchandise seemingly confirmed that Franklin would have an on-screen role in the film, as a statue of Franklin was revealed at CCXPMx 2025.

In a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Franklin Richards was officially revealed for the first time in footage from the upcoming movie. This is the first time that Franklin has been officially showcased by Marvel Studios, as all of the previous looks of him have come from toys.

Marvel Studios

The trailer, which was revealed as part of the announcement that tickets for The Fantastic Four had officially gone on sale, featured a shot of a baby Franklin Richards lying down in bed between his mother, Sue Storm, and his father, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards.

Marvel Studios

The shot showcases Franklin wearing a baby outfit with a color scheme that perfectly matches the superhero suits that The Fantastic Four wear. In the footage, Franklin can be seen with his arm outstretched and his hand placed on Sue's face as he looks her right in the eyes.

Sue is holding Franklin's left arm in the footage, while Reed is lying on Franklin's other side. Reed has one hand on Franklin's side, while his other arm is on the back of Sue's head. The scene appears to showcase the new family in a very intimate moment.

It is unclear how much screentime Franklin Richards will have in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but he will be joining Marvel's first family, which will also consist of Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm and Ebon-Moss Bachrach's Ben Grimm (and, of course, Reed and Sue).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters worldwide on July 25, 2025.

Will Franklin Richards Have Powers in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

In Marvel Comics, Franklin Richards is undoubtedly one of the most powerful characters in existence, so fans are itching to see his powers displayed within the MCU.

It may be surprising to some, but Franklin's powers could be present even before he is born. In fact, he is so powerful that his mere existence could be what drives Galactus and the Silver Surfer to the Fantastic Four's planet in the first place.

In a clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps that was shown at CCXP in Mexico, Julia Garner's Silver Surfer essentially tries to kidnap Franklin as Sue is in labor. It is possible that Franklin's cosmic power is so strong that Galactus and the Silver Surfer will be able to sense it and will be drawn to him, especially if Galactus sees Franklin as a threat.

It is also worth noting that, in an interview with Empire Magazine, Vanessa Kirby teased that Franklin's powers will be put on display in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Kirby didn't specifically mention Franklin by name, but alluded to him already having powers despite being so young, saying, "It's not just adults who have superpowers," when talking about the film.

So, although Franklin Richards will be a newborn and an infant in the upcoming film, he will seemingly not just be a cute baby for viewers to be introduced to. Instead, he could be the sole plot device that sets the events of the movie in motion, and he could even use some of his powers for the first time at some point in the film.