Fantastic Four: First Steps CinemaCon 2025 Footage Description (Silver Surfer & More)

Disney's CinemaCon panel revealed new insights into Marvel's summer blockbuster, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Following two attempts from Fox to bring the superhero family to the screen, The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the debut of the quadrant in the MCU. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star in the film, which WandaVision's Matt Shakman directs.

Anticipation is high for the Marvel movie, with the initial trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps breaking major viewership records.

Julia Garner/Silver Surfer

During Disney's panel at CinemaCon 2025, several updates were provided about Marvel's upcoming slate of films, including The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The new footage for the Fantastic Four film opened with the team being welcomed onto The Gilbert Show. The talk show host summarizes the four heroes' stories and how they received their powers from their mission into space. This indicates that Fantastic Four: First Steps will pick up with the group after they have been established as heroes.

New scenes in the trailer included one of Ben Grimm (aka The Thing) pulling a ship through the water by a chain and people worldwide thanking the Fantastic Four for their work.

The footage also confirms that Sue Storm is pregnant after many speculated that previous Fantastic Four trailers edited this element out. This reveal occurs at the group's weekly family dinner, where Johnny Storm congratulates his sister and then taunts Reed Richards, saying he is "out of his depth."

A common Fantastic Four foe was also glimpsed, with Julia Garner's gender-flipped take on the Silver Surfer finally unveiled in the new footage. The character arrives to find the Fantastic Four, asking whether they are "the protectors of this world" before informing them that their planet has been "marked for death."

Reed comments that he "stretched the boundaries of space, and they heard." He and the other team members must quell concerns from the public as Galactus' arrival looms.

Reed and Sue are united by their promise to their unborn child ("We can do this.") Reed is then shown assuring the public that the Fantastic Four will protect them.

The footage ends with a scene of the Silver Surfer riding her board through an apocalyptic explosion.

Marvel Comics

The major takeaway from the new Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer is the reveal of two new characters.

One that fans were already familiar with is Garner's Silver Surfer. This trailer marks the first time the design of MCU's female Silver Surfer has been revealed on-screen, with some attendees describing her look as similar to Shalla-Bal's Silver Surfer in the comics.

Throughout her comic history, Shalla-Bal has sometimes been depicted as the herald for Galactus. This seems to be what Marvel Studios is doing, with Garner's character arriving to warn the Fantastic Four of the villain's arrival.

The second major reveal from the new footage is Sue's pregnancy, hinting at the arrival of Franklin Richards (Reed and Sue's son) in the movie.

While Franklin will likely only be a baby in Fantastic Four: First Steps, he becomes another super-powered member of the family, with god-like abilities that, at one point, allowed him to restore the Multiverse.

Franklin's powers could prove crucial pending the events of Avengers: Doomsday (which the Fantastic Four cast is confirmed to be a part of).