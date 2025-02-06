Fantastic 4 2025 Trailer Breaks Important MCU Viewership Record

Online audiences have spoken. The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer is one of the most watched launches ever, breaking a notable trailer view count record that fans of Marvel's first family should be very excited about.

Part of Marvel Studios' three-film 2025 slate, The Fantastic Four is heading to the big screen with a revamped cast, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The first trailer was recently released, showcasing Galactus and other confirmed villains, giving fans their first taste of this 1960s retro-futuristic universe.

The Fantastic Four Trailer Sets New Record

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer made history as the only non-sequel MCU movie to break into the top 20 most-viewed trailers of all time.

The First Steps trailer amassed 202 million views globally in its first 24 hours, per Luiz Fernando, making it the 10th biggest movie trailer debut of all time. It surpassed major releases like Moana 2 (179 million views) and Inside Out 2 (157 million views), securing a spot among the most-watched trailers ever.

The Top 4 most-watched movie trailers in their first 24 hours are all MCU sequels, with Deadpool & Wolverine (365 million views), Spider-Man: No Way Home (355.5 million views), Avengers: Endgame's teaser (289 million views) and Avengers: Endame's first full trailer (268 million views).

Below are the top 20 most viewed movie and TV trailers within 24 hours of all time. Fantastic Four First Steps comes in as the 10th most viewed trailer, following Thor: Love and Thunder:

Deadpool & Wolverine - 365 million views Spider-Man: No Way Home - 355.5 million views Avengers: Endgame (Teaser) - 289 million views Avengers: Endgame (First Full Trailer) - 268 million views The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Teaser) - 257 million views Superman (2024) - 250 million views Avengers: Infinity War (Teaser) - 230 million views The Lion King (2019) - 224.6 million views Thor: Love and Thunder - 209 million views The Fantastic Four: First Steps - 202 million views It (2017) - 197 million views Moana 2 - 179 million views Avengers: Infinity War (Full Trailer) - 179 million views The Lion King (Official Trailer) - 174 million views Inside Out 2 - 157 million views The Fast & Furious 9 (F9) - 151 million views Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - 150 million views Thor: Ragnarok - 136 million views Spider-Man: Far From Home - 135.2 million views Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 134.1 million views

This Fantastic Four milestone comes amid a wave of highly anticipated releases, including James Gunn's Superman, which amassed 250 million views after debuting in December 2024.

Gunn's final MCU project, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 launched with 134.1 million views, notably less than The Fantastic Four, despite it being a highly-anticipated sequel. If the hype can be maintained for The Fantastic Four, there is no ceiling for how high the box office return could be this summer.

In case you're curious about how First Steps stacks up against just other MCU movies, here is the 24-hour trailer viewership for just the MCU:

Deadpool & Wolverine - 365 million views Spider-Man: No Way Home - 355.5 million views Avengers: Endgame (Teaser) - 289 million views Avengers: Endgame (First Full Trailer) - 268 million views Avengers: Infinity War (Teaser) - 230 million views The Fantastic Four: First Steps - 202 million views Avengers: Infinity War (First Full Trailer) - 179 million views Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - 150 million views Thor: Love and Thunder - 143 million views Thor: Ragnarok - 136 million views Spider-Man: Far From Home - 135 million views Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 134.1 million views Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 126 million views Black Widow - 119 million views Captain Marvel - 109 million views Captain America: Civil War - 94 million views Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 90 million views Black Panther - 89 million views Avengers: Age of Ultron - 88 million views Eternals - 77 million views

The Fantastic Four's Box Office Potential

Marketing moves movies, whether that is up or down the scale toward box office success.

Thus far, the epic July 2025 line-up of Jurassic World: Dominion (July 2), Superman (July 11), and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25) are all heading in the right direction.

However, while all may eventually cross the billion-dollar mark, there will be a final tally that results in one blockbuster standing tall above the rest.

For The Fantastic Four, the first trailer proved that there is still retained interest in Marvel First Family following the infamously FANT4STIC release in 2015, grossing $56.1 million (domestic).

Where that film had little going for it (plot, villain, universe-connectivity), First Steps is expected to thrive, especially with the theory that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom may appear.

Given its red-hot trailer launch, Marvel Studios is likely expecting The Fantastic Four to open to a number three times the total domestic gross of FANT4STIC.

With the same release weekend as 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, it is hard not to expect record-breaking results. In the first Deadpool/X-Men film released by Disney after acquiring 20th Century Fox, Deadpool & Wolverine earned more than any of the past X-Men or Deadpool films, even with an R-rating.

Not only will First Steps become the high-grossing Fantastic Four film ever, it may individually surpass the total global box office ($803.3 million) of all three previous movies.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps launches into theaters on July 25.