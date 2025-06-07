Fantastic Four First Steps Tracking for 15th-Best Opening Weekend in MCU History

Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot is eyeing a promising but modest debut, with early projections placing it on track for the 15th-biggest opening weekend in the MCU. As excitement builds for the highly anticipated film, Marvel Studios' first Fantastic Four installment, the forecast signals a strong showing after tickets went on sale.

The MCU has delivered some of the most explosive opening weekends in box office history, with Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Infinity War ranking among the highest-grossing debuts of all time, across any franchise. The top 15 list below highlights the MCU's biggest domestic openers, showcasing just how dominant Marvel has been over the years.

Last year, Deadpool & Wolverine joined the ranks with a record-breaking summer debut, becoming the fourth-highest opener in the franchise. However, 2025 has seen more mixed results, with Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* falling short of expectations and failing to crack the top tier.

If The Fantastic Four: First Steps were to join this list, that would be a major win for Marvel. According to Box Office Theory, the upcoming reboot is projected to earn between $125 million and $136 million during its domestic opening weekend, potentially placing it right on the edge of the MCU's top 15 biggest debuts.

Top 15 MCU Opening Weekends

Avengers: Endgame

With a staggering $357 million domestic debut in April 2019, Avengers: Endgame set the all-time record for the biggest opening weekend in U.S. box office history. This culmination of the Infinity Saga drew massive audiences hitherto undreamt of by box office analysts and moviegoers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Released in December 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home opened with $260 million, marking the second-highest domestic opening ever. The uncertainty around going to theaters amidst the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't enough to hold back nostalgia-filled fans from seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield join Tom Holland on the big screen.

Avengers: Infinity War

In April 2018, Avengers: Infinity War debuted with $257.7 million domestically, setting a new record at the time. The film's ensemble cast and high stakes generated immense anticipation during Marvel's peak in the 2010s.

Deadpool & Wolverine

July 2024 saw Deadpool & Wolverine achieve a $211 million opening, the highest ever for an R-rated film. This marked a significant milestone for the MCU, integrating the Deadpool and X-Men universe, which was something the studios took seriously as many more former mutants have joined Avengers: Doomsday.

The Avengers

The Avengers assembled in May 2012 with a $207.4 million opening, becoming the first MCU film to surpass the $200 million mark domestically. It set the standard for superhero team-up movies and, in many ways, was the point of no return for cinematic universes in Hollywood.

Black Panther

Black Panther premiered in February 2018 with a $202 million opening, the highest ever for a February release. Its cultural impact and critical acclaim propelled it to box office success.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

The 2015 sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron, opened to $191.3 million, continuing the MCU's box office dominance at the time.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In May 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted with $187.4 million, showcasing the MCU's exploration of alternate realities. This may surprise many, as many fans disliked the movie, but Doctor Strange 2 was an objective box office hit.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Released in November 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened with $181.3 million, honoring the legacy of Chadwick Boseman while pushing the narrative forward, introducing Tenoch Huerta's Namor in the MCU.

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War launched in May 2016 with a $179.1 million opening, effectively serving as an unofficial Avengers 2.5 film due to its ensemble cast and pivotal plot to the overarching MCU storyline.

Iron Man 3

In May 2013, Iron Man 3 kicked off Phase Two of the MCU with a $174.1 million opening, reflecting the character's and star Robert Downey Jr.'s popularity post-Avengers.

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel soared to a $153.4 million debut in March 2019, introducing audiences to the MCU's first female-led solo film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The Guardians returned in May 2017 with a $146.5 million opening, building upon the success and fanbase of Guardians of the Galaxy, which brought in an impressive $333.1 million at the total domestic box office in 2014.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder debuted in July 2022 with $144.2 million, the highest opening for the Thor franchise, despite receiving poor reviews and fan reactions.

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 2 launched in May 2010 with a $128.1 million opening, solidifying Tony Stark's place as a cornerstone of the MCU and setting the stage for Marvel's dominant decade.

Will Fantastic Four Crack the Top 15?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' high-end tracking for a domestic opening of $136 million positions it as one of Marvel Studios' strongest late-summer debuts ever. With pre-sales already topping every other 2025 release so far across major exhibitors and Fandango, early indicators suggest that long-standing fan anticipation for Marvel's First Family is about to pay off.

For Marvel Studios, the stakes couldn't be higher. After a lukewarm year marked by Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* falling short at the box office, First Steps represents a crucial attempt to rebuild momentum heading into the eventual lead-up for Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026. It's also a high-profile relaunch of the Fantastic Four brand, which had been widely panned under Fox’s banner, most notably with 2015's Fan4stic reboot, which bombed with just $56.1 million total domestically.

However, competition will be fierce. First Steps opens just two weeks after James Gunn's Superman (July 11), which is projected to open higher, making this late-summer corridor a battleground for two of the most iconic superhero properties. While Fantastic Four will benefit from taking over IMAX and PLFs during Superman's third weekend, its ultimate success may hinge on how well it connects with general audiences beyond the die-hard Marvel base. Still, if early interest is any indication, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has the potential to land a top 15 MCU opening and help Marvel turn the tide in at theaters in 2025.