Spider-Man 4 Confirms Return of Beloved Insomniac Game Easter Egg

New set photos revealed the return of a fan-favorite Easter egg from Insomniac's Spider-Man PlayStation franchise in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The beloved digital take on Marvel's iconic web-slinger has influenced the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies in many ways and vice versa. This was no better represented than the unique quote found on Aunt May's grave, as seen at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, that was pulled straight from the Spider-Man games.

A fan-captured glimpse from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set revealed that the beloved Aunt May Spider-Man video game Easter egg from No Way Home is coming back for the new film. This marks a significant moment, as the influences between the new projects could go even deeper in Tom Holland's fourth Spidey outing.

The images from Brand New Day production, shared online by TikTok user JustBuzz, show Holland's wall-crawling hero standing in a graveyard with his real-life Fiancée.

However, one particular shot glimpses Aunt May's tombstone, which has the quote "When you help someone, you help everyone" chiseled into its face.

This quote originated from Insomniac Games' Spider-Man video game franchise, first appearing on its version of May's grave in the studio's first web-slinging adventure.

May's motto then made its way over to the movies in Spider-Man: No Way Home, popping up on May's grave at the end of that movie, following the death of Marissa Tomei's fan-favorite MCU character.

These new set photos confirm the PlayStation Spider-Man Easter egg is returning for the latest Spidey movie as well.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day production continues in Glasgow, Scotland, under the watch of director Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland's Peter Parker has left high school behind and is trying to make it work as a fledgling 20-something and New York's crime-fighting anonymous hero.

Could Brand New Day Take More From the Spider-Man Video Games?

The connective tissue between the MCU Spider-Man movies and Insomniac's PlayStation games has grown deeper as each ensuing title is released. This could include anything from clever Easter eggs like this gravestone quote to new costumes from the films that will appear in the next Spider-Man game.

However, Brand New Day's connection to the game could be unlike anything fans have seen thus far from Holland's web-slinging hero.

The first thing some would call out as being influenced by Insomniac's Marvel universe is the new Brand New Day suit. The excellent new costume (which ranked as The Direct's best MCU Spider-Man movie suit ever) seems to be inspired by classic Spidey costumes, including the classic suit seen in the Spider-Man video games.

There have also been rumors of various villains from the games appearing in the fourth Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios, with Scorpion, Tombstone, and even Mr. Negative being potential names.

Even the version of Peter Parker being brought to the screen by Tom Holland feels like he could be a younger take on Yuri Lowenthal's character, as seen in the games, from a performance perspective.

The connections between these two wall-crawler universes run deep, so it would not be surprising if the pair of franchises continues passing the baton like this.