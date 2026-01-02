5 DC Superhero Roles Perfect for Sydney Sweeney In James Gunn's Reboot

More than a handful of superhero roles are up for grabs in James Gunn's DCU, and Sydney Sweeney could be an option for one of them. Sweeney is one of Hollywood's most popular actresses, who already has several TV and movie appearances lined up for the next few years. Conversations have also begun regarding whether another superhero project is in the works for the 28-year-old megastar.

DC Studios is in the early stages of casting its new DC Universe, having only released Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2 as of the end of 2025. In that vein, David Corenswet's Clark Kent is the only member of the Justice League who has been cast, with dozens of other characters needing actors. Sweeney, who already has experience in the superhero world with a credit as Julia Carpenter in Sony Pictures' Madame Web, could help fill out that roster.

5 Potential DCU Reboot Roles for Sydney Sweeney

Black Canary

Already depicted multiple times in live-action since 2000, Black Canary is an expert martial artist best known for her powerful canary cry, a sonic scream that incapacitates anyone in her path. She is best known for fighting alongside the Birds of Prey and Green Arrow. Most recently, Jurnee Smollett played Dinah Lance's Black Canary in 2020's Birds of Prey after Katie Cassidy (Laurel Lance) and Caity Lotz (Sarah Lance) embodied the mantle in the Arrowverse.

For Sweeney, this role would give her a chance to show off her action chops, allowing her to engage in plenty of hand-to-hand combat while unleashing a new take on the canary cry. Already boasting the blonde hair that Black Canary is best known for, the Emmy nominee could slide into this role seamlessly and bring a new take on the heroine to the DCU.

Wonder Girl (Cassie Sandsmark)

While DC Studios is looking to cast a new Wonder Woman, another godlike figure who could make her way into the franchise is Wonder Girl. Cassandra Sandsmark is most commonly associated with this moniker, and she is a demigod daughter of Zeus who boasts super strength and flight, along with a lasso of lightning.

Sweeney could be an inspired choice for this blonde superheroine, who has never been depicted in a live-action DC movie before. She would be able to dive into the CGI and fighting required for the character, and having a name as big as hers could bring attention to this heroine that DC has never seen before.

Harley Quinn

Over the last few years, almost no female name from DC's live-action project can rival the popularity of Dr. Harleen Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn. Played in live-action by Margot Robbie and Lady Gaga and voiced in her own animated show by Kaley Cuoco, Harley is a former psychiatrist who falls into a vat of chemicals, turning her into a lunatic criminal who uses her gymnastics and fighting skills against enemies.

Should DC Studios want another A-list name to take over the mantle of Harley Quinn for the DCU, Sweeney is about as good an option as any. Throw some red and blue dye into her hair, and she could unleash a level of crazy in her acting that could play well alongside new costars and characters in the DCU.

Batgirl (Stephanie Brown)

While Barbara Gordon is the most recognizable depiction of Batgirl, another infamous version of the bat-based heroine is Stephanie Brown. Born to a villain named Cluemaster, Stephanie becomes a vigilante in an attempt to stop her father. She evolves into one of the Bat Family's more reckless members, honing her skills in acrobatics and combat.

Examining Sweeney's past projects, such as Madame Web, Anyone But You, and Euphoria, this character could provide her with an opportunity to take a fresh approach to Batgirl that has not been depicted before. Similar to the other roles listed, this would allow her to take on more grounded action sequences while diving into some of the mythical lore the Bat Family is known for.

Power Girl

Possibly, the role fans most often discuss for Sydney Sweeney in the DC Universe is none other than Power Girl. Kara Zor-L is a unique variant of Supergirl from the Earth-Two reality, who is older and much more headstrong than her original counterpart. She boasts all the same abilities as Superman and Supergirl, including super strength, flight, heat vision, X-ray vision, and super breath; she also possesses a genius-level intellect in technology and science.

Outside of the physical similarities, Sweeney could fit like a glove playing Power Girl. This would allow her to do something different than what she did in the Marvel world, trading in Spider-based abilities for something similar to Superman, where she could fly, shoot heat vision, and show a level of intelligence unlike that of anyone she's played before.