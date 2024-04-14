Every Upcoming Sydney Sweeney Movie Releasing In 2024 & Beyond

In just the first three months of 2024, Sydney Sweeney has appeared in two different movies — and she has plenty of film and television appearances ahead of her through this year and beyond.

Fresh off the release of Anyone But You in 2023, Sweeney played Julia Cornwall in Madame Web, which premiered in February. Then, the end of March saw her helm the new horror movie Immaculate.

On the television side, Sweeney has notable roles in shows like Euphoria, The White Lotus, and The Handmaid's Tale, among many other entries.

[ Euphoria Season 3's Big Story Change Teased by Show Designer ]

Sydney Sweeney's Upcoming Movies and Shows

Sydney Sweeney has several confirmed projects on the horizon, giving her fans much to look forward to.

Eden

Vanessa Kirby / Sydney Sweeney / Jude Law

Sweeney is set to star in the upcoming Ron Howard thriller Eden, which is currently in post-production.

The movie, which is based on a true story, will follow a group that leaves normal life behind, choosing instead to live on the Galapagos Islands. In addition to Sweeney, Eden will star the likes of Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, and Jude Law.

She told Josh Horowitz during a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Eden's cast had her "pinching [herself] the entire time." She admitted that she "can't really say much about it," but that she is playing "a very different character than [she's] ever played:"

"I went back to Australia, and I got to work with [Ron Howard], and Jude Law, and Ana de Armas, and Daniel Brül, and Vanessa Kirby — such an amazing cast, I was pinching myself the entire time. I can't really say much about it. It's based on a true story, it's crazy. But it's a very different character than I've ever played. And that's what I love. I love finding characters that throw you guys off, like 'Wait, what? That's her?'"

Eden does not currently have a known release date.

Echo Valley

Sydney Sweeney

Directed by Michael Pearce, Echo Valley is another thriller movie currently in post-production that Sweeney will be appearing in. She will share the screen with the likes of Julianne Moore and Domhnall Gleeson.

Sweeney will be playing Claire — the daughter of Moore's Kate Garrett — in the film, which will be distributed by Apple TV+ on a currently unknown date expected to be in 2024.

Barbarella

Barbarella

Very little is known about the remake of 1968's Barbarella beyond that Sweeney is set to star in it as the titular character.

In the original movie, Barbarella is an astronaut from the 41st century. The movie centers on her quest to stop the evil scientist Durand-Durand and his threats to the galaxy.

In October 2022 (per Deadline), Sweeney was confirmed to be starring in the Sony-made remake, and she posted a picture of Barbarella on Instagram with the caption "time to save the universe."

On Happy Sad Confused, Sweeney confirmed that she still is working on developing the movie. She praised the original movie, calling it "so good" and "so campy."

Sweeney talked about how Barbarella "embraces her femininity and her sexuality," and "uses sex as a weapon," making her "such a fun character to explore." She added that she has "always wanted to do sci-fi," and Barbarella certainly checks that box:

"'Barbarella' is just such a fun character to explore. Like, she really just embraces her femininity and her sexuality and I love that. Like, she uses sex as a weapon, and I think it's just such an interesting way into a sci-fi world. And I've always wanted to do sci-fi, so we'll see what happens."

Though she technically remained silent, Sweeney did tease the possibility of Edgar Wright directing the remake by pointedly not answering certain questions about it.

Euphoria Season 3

Sydney Sweeney

Though Deadline noted that filming for Euphoria's third season is delayed, Sweeney (who plays Cassie Howard in the show) confirmed to Horowitz earlier in March that she is set to return, whenever new episodes eventually air.

On Happy Sad Confused, Sweeney told Horowitz that talking about Euphoria is "as scary as talking about Marvel," but that she is "excited" to return to the show.

She said that "Cassie truly is a dream to play," and that she is "so fortunate" to be able to play "a character like her at such a young age:"

Sweeney: "[Talking about 'Euphoria' is] like as scary as talking about Marvel, guys. I said one thing and then it, like, went everywhere." Horowitz: "OK, fair enough. Well, we're excited." Sweeney: "I'm excited too. I love Cassie. Like, Cassie truly is a dream to play, and as an actor, I'm so fortunate that I've had a character like her at such a young age. And of course I want to keep living her crazy. I love it.

Until the release of these projects and anything else Sweeney is a part of moving forward, fans can see her in Immaculate, which is currently playing in theaters.

See more about Sydney Sweeney's work:

Anyone But You Movie's Netflix Release: When Will It Start Streaming?

Euphoria Season 3 Cast: Every Actor & Character Expected to Appear

Sydney Sweeney Celebrates Marvel's Madame Web Premiere With New Images