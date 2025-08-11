MCU’s Next Disney+ Series Reportedly Adds 7 Superheroes & Villains

A new report suggested several heroes and villains joining the MCU's next Disney+ series. 2025 has been a banner year for Marvel Studios on streaming, with Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, and Eyes of Wakanda, but it is not slowing down. Still to come this year is the long-awaited Wonder Man show (starring Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and the more imminent Marvel Zombies.

Zombies will offer fans a unique take on the Marvel universe, one ravaged by a zombie virus that has claimed the lives of several big-name Marvel heroes and villains. While fans have had some idea of who will pop up in the apocalyptic animated epic, new information suggests its super-powered ensemble is about to get a whole lot bigger.

Nexus Point News reported that it has heard news on seven unannounced heroes and villains coming to Marvel Zombies.

According to the new report, sources suggested to the outlet that several new characters will appear in the show, joining the likes of Scarlet Witch, Thanos, Spider-Man, Shang-Chi, and many others (read more about the Marvel Zombies cast here).

Marvel Zombies is the MCU's next Disney+ series, coming to the platform on October 3. The new four-part miniseries will be based on the What If...? zombie episode from Season 1. It will follow the Avengers as they attempt to sidestep a zombie virus that has taken some of their own and turned them into undead supervillains.

7 New Heroes and Villains Joining Marvel Zombies

John Walker

Marvel Studios

After joining the MCU in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell's John Walker firmly put his stamp on the MCU with a leading role in this year's Thunderbolts*. Now, he will seemingly show up in Marvel Zombies, potentially bringing his brand of shield-wielding super-powered justice to the zombie apocalypse.

Baron Zemo

Marvel Studios

Daniel Bruhl's Captain America: Civil War villain, Baron Zemo, is another name on Nexus Point News' Marvel Zombies report. Zemo has not been heard from since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so it could be fun seeing him traipsing across the post-apocalypse (either as a zombie or not).

Namor

Marvel Studios

Tenoch Huerta's Namor first appeared in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is again set to star in the MCU in next year's Avengers: Doomsday. Fans may get a tease of what this Talokan hero could look like as part of a team if he were fighting on the Avengers' side in Marvel Zombies.

Melina Vostokoff

Marvel Studios

After she did not appear in this May's Thunderbolts*, fans wondered if Rachel Weisz's Black Widow agent, Melina Vostokoff, would ever be seen or heard from again in the MCU. Well, we may finally be getting it, as she, too, popped up on this most recent Marvel Zombies report.

Thor

Marvel Studios

Given how many other big-name Avengers will be in Marvel Zombies, it would make sense that Chris Hemsworth's Thor would also appear in the series. The God of Thunder is reportedly set to be one of the leads of Avengers: Doomsday, so this could be a great aperitif leading into the MCU's 2026 team-up.

Valkyrie

Marvel Studios

These days, wherever Thor goes, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie often follows. That means if Chris Hemsworth's Asgardian is in the new animated series, then Valkyrie (aka the new Queen of Asgard) will likely be there as well.

Black Panther

Marvel Studios

The last name on this latest report is Black Panther. It is unclear if this would be Shuri's Black Panther from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or T'Challa, as seen in the original Black Panther movie. If it is Shuri, this could be a fun way to set her up in an Avengers setting, as Letitia Wright's hero is also set to be a part of Avengers 5.